Crews at Muddy Creek Boat Access in Delta wrap up a search for a missing swimmer on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. 

Search crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who disappeared Saturday on the York County side of the Susquehanna River.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office was dispatched, but he did not have an exact location of where the body was found. 

The man’s name has not been released, but he had been swimming with friends near the Norman Wood Bridge when they lost sight of him. Emergency responders were called Saturday to the Muddy Creek boat access in Lower Chanceford Township about 6:15 p.m. They also searched Sunday.

Carl Strickler Jr., chief of Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, which has led the searches, said crews went out again about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The area of the river the man went missing is treacherous, Strickler said. It has rock outcroppings and ranges in depth four to 120 feet, with flow and level controlled by multiple power stations.

Lancaster County responders are responsible for searches on the river between York and Lancaster counties.

