Two Lancaster city men have been charged with drug-dealing after officials executed a search warrant at their home and found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and LSD, police said.

On Jan. 10, Lancaster Bureau of Police's Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team found 32 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of crack-cocaine, 320 grams of marijuana, 42 suboxone tablets at a residence located in the 700 block of Manor Street, court documents said.

William Kritser, 49, and Robert Kritser, 55, are both charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

Shelly Rineer, 49, who was at the Manor Street home at the time of the search warrant, was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor offenses, police said.

Drug paraphernalia, such as scales, a crack pipe and cut plastic straws, was found as well.

When police arrived, William Kritser attempted to flee the residence by exiting a second-floor window onto a rooftop, police said. Officers were able to apprehend William Kritser, police said.

Both Robert and William Kritser were committed to Lancaster County Prison with monetary bails of $100,000 and $300,000, respectively.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rineer is being mailed a summons, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: