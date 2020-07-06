Investigation into the disappearance of an 18-year-old Amish woman has entered its third week.

East Lampeter Township police said Monday they have no updates on the search for Linda Stoltzfoos, but the investigation continues. Police are not coordinating any search efforts today, they said, and they don't know if any unofficial searches are happening.

Stoltzfoos was last seen June 21 at a farm on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, police said. She never returned home from church.

After multiple days of local officials searching searching for her, the FBI became involved.

Police have said they want to talk to anyone — walkers, bicyclists and motorists — who was on Mill Creek School, Stumptown, Gibbons, Beechdale or Millcreek roads between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday June 21. They can be reached at 717-291-4676.

Nothing has been ruled out, but there is no evidence of foul play, East Lampeter Township police public information officer Matthew Hess said.

If Stoltzfoos left of her own accord, he said police want her to know she is not in trouble and to contact police.