The search for missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos is expected to continue today in Lancaster County, more than a month after her June 21 disappearance.

Today’s search has been planned for the area near Wallace Road in East Earl Township, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

This morning, county dispatchers said they could not share additional information about the search, and would not disclose its staging area.

Stoltzfoos, 18, of Upper Leacock Township, was reported missing after she didn’t return home from church June 21. She was last seen on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, East Lampeter Township police said.

Since then, Justo Smoker of Paradise Township, has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance, with officials at the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office saying they believe Stoltzfoos could have been harmed following an abduction.

Several witnesses reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of Smoker's red Kia Rio, according to investigators, who said they found Stoltzfoos' clothing buried in a wooded area in Ronks, where Smoker's vehicle had also been seen June 23.

Still, Stoltzfoos has not been found, but the search has continued, with the FBI joining local law enforcement in the investigation.

About two dozen units have been dispatched to assist with today’s search, according to countywide communications.

Investigators have asked anyone who might have seen Smoker or his red Kia Rio sedan around June 21 or after to contact police at 717-291-4676.

