The search for 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish woman, continues more than three weeks after she was last seen, officials said at a news conference Thursday.

“We are using all investigative tools at our disposal to completely and appropriately investigate the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “This case is a priority.”

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, is charged with her kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was arrested July 9 and is being held without bail in Lancaster County Prison. Chris Tallarico, the county's chief public defender, is representing him, but has declined comment.

Investigators said they believe Stoltzfoos may have been harmed and do not think she willingly went with Smoker. According to information and evidence, the Stoltzfoos family did not know Smoker, Adams said.

“We found no reason that Linda would have voluntarily entered Smoker's vehicle, only a short distance from her home,” Adams said.

She also cited the fact that Stoltzfoos’ “intimate” clothing was found at a location where Smoker’s vehicle was seen “lends only to the conclusion that she suffered harm.”

Stephen Zerbe, police chief of East Lampeter Township Police Department, said law enforcement agencies are still actively searching for Stoltzfoos.

“We are not revealing much information about these search locations as each location has the potential to be a crime scene,” Zerbe said. “Visitors to these locations and uncoordinated search efforts may not be beneficial to this investigation.”

The FBI's involvement in the investigation and search for Stoltzfoos is not unusual, said Frank Apicella, a supervisory special agent.

"When a local partner does request assistance the FBI can bring significant resources to bear," Apicella said.

The FBI has deployed its child abduction rapid deployment team and behavioral analysis unit to "provide additional manpower and specific expertise."

The $10,000 reward for information leading to Stoltzfoos' recovery remains in place, Apicella said.

Investigators are working to put together a timeline of events, Adams said. Officials asked that anyone with information about Smoker's whereabouts in the days prior to and surrounding Stoltzfoos' abduction and Smoker's arrest.

Officials asked that residents of East Earl, East Lampeter, Paradise and Salisbury townships contact police if they saw Smoker's red Kia Rio within recent weeks.

Residents in those areas with home and property surveillance footage should review their footage from June 21 and the following days, officials said. Any information pertaining to Smoker's vehicle should be submitted to Pennsylvania State Police Troop J at 717-299-7650.

"There is no piece of information or evidence in this case that is insignificant," Pennsylvania State Trooper Kevin Kockha said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stoltzfoos was last seen on Beechdale Road around 12:40 p.m., according to authorities. That's about one-third of a mile from her home on Beechdale. Enhanced video taken from a nearby homeowner's security camera showed a red Kia Rio pull off out of view, then a male approach a female in white, believed to be Stoltzfoos, according to court documents charging Smoker.

Both people then cross the road and the video shows a white object in the passenger area as the car drove south on Beechdale, according to police. Several minutes earlier, a resident of Stumptown Road, which intersects with Beechdale, told police he saw a similar car with no passenger drive by while he was sitting on the porch.

Police traced the Kia to Smoker through its license plate, which was picked up on the video, according to court documents.

Stoltzfoos' stockings and bra were found several miles from where she was last seen, buried less than a foot deep in a wooded area behind a business on Harvest Drive, police said. Cell phone information places Smoker in the area after her abduction, according to prosecutors. The area is also about three miles from where Smoker's apartment at 3250 Lincoln Highway.

Smoker was released from prison about 15 months ago after serving the minimum of a 12-1/2- to 30-year prison sentence for a series of armed robberies committed in 2006 when he was 21.

Smoker is scheduled to appear at a July 21 preliminary hearing before District Judge Denise Commins, according to court records.

This story will be updated.

For related coverage