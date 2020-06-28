The search for Linda Stoltzfoos continues one week after it began.

According to East Lampeter Township police, Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who lives on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township, was last seen June 21 near Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand.

She was walking home from church on a nearby farm and was wearing a tan dress and white apron. She is white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

In the first few days of the search, more than 30 emergency units were dispatched daily to search the area surrounding Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand. Horses, dogs, ATVs and drones were used in the search, and hundreds from the community spent hours walking along roads and through fields searching for the missing woman.

The FBI was brought in Wednesday to assist with the investigation. East Lampeter Township police are working through hundreds of tips. A dive team was dispatched Saturday to search nearby streams.

On Sunday afternoon, emergency personnel were again dispatched to Bird-in-Hand Fire Company, the staging location, to continue searching for Stoltzfoos, Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported.

A call to Bird-in-Hand Fire Company was not immediately returned.

Community members who showed up to search the Bird-in-Hand and Upper Leacock Township area earlier in the week did not gather Sunday, according to a Stoltzfoos family member who did not want to be named.

Stoltzfoos’ family released a statement Saturday on a Facebook page dedicated to the search.

The statement asked that “uninformed speculation” of Stoltzfoos' disappearance be kept to a minimum.

“We have and will continue the remove posts that are overly disrespectful, inconsiderate, or that are spreading false information,” the post said.

The family also asked for prayers.

“Now that the primary and secondary search of the local area have been completed the primary way you can help Linda right now is through prayer,” the statement read.