The search for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen more than a week ago, continues Wednesday.

West Lampeter Township police said that members of the Amish community will be searching the Mill Creek for evidence.

"It is important to note that this search is not based on any specific information, evidence or leads," police said.

Amish community members told police they were asked by other Amish to search the area of Mill Creek, from Strasburg Pike to Buchmiller Park.

The search began at 8 a.m.

Police said they wanted to alert residents that many members of the search party will be wearing orange traffic vests.

Stoltzfoos is white, approximately 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs.

She was last seen on Sunday, June 21, at a farm on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.