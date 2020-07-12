The search for Linda Stoltzfoos continued Sunday morning, two days after police arrested a 34-year-old man and charged him with kidnapping the Amish teen.

Almost 40 emergency units were dispatched Sunday morning to Division Highway and Broad St. in East Earl Township to search for Stoltzfoos.

The whereabouts of Linda Stoltzfoos is still being investigated.We have no additional information to release at this point.We will be providing updates, as appropriate, going forward. — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) July 12, 2020

Justo Smoker, of Paradise Township, was charged Friday with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment after several witnesses reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of Smoker's red Kia Rio, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Video footage showed a Kia Rio involved in the abduction of Stoltzfoos on Beechdale Road June 21.

Investigators found Stoltzfoos' clothing buried in a wooded area in Ronks, where Smoker's vehicle had also been seen June 23.

Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from a church service along Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand, police said. For two weeks following her disappearance, hundreds of volunteers searched the nearby area.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to what friends and family members told police, Stoltzfoos seemed content with her life and wouldn't have run away.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen Smoker or his red Kia Rio sedan around June 21 or after to contact police at 717-291-4676.

Related articles