A second day of searching for an 18-year-old man who went missing Saturday while swimming the Susquehanna River was unsuccessful, a Lancaster County emergency dispatch supervisor said shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man’s name has not been released, but state police said he was swimming with friends when they lost sight of him, according to the Associated Press, which said crews were called at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the Muddy Creek boat access in Lower Chanceford Township in York County.

Crews searched Saturday evening and then again Sunday, the supervisor said.

Carl Strickler Jr. is chief of Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, which led the search. He said there were seven boats in the water searching Saturday and four Sunday. Others helping with the search were Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company both days, Robert Fulton Fire Company helping Saturday, and Maytown East Donegal Township Fire Department helping Sunday.

That part of the river is rather treacherous, he said, with rock outcroppings, depth ranging from four to 120 feet, and flow and level controlled by multiple man-made power stations. One of those is the Holtwood power station, he said, noting that the company stopped all flow of water from that station for the day in an effort to aid the search.

“Although it attracts a lot of recreational people, it is a very dangerous place,” he said. “Anybody that enters the waterway there who enter the area there should use extreme caution. And I would not recommend swimming in that area.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next