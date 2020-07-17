Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, and walking home, according to police. Charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. She has not yet been found.
Men returning from a search walk along Gault Road in East Earl Township Friday afternoon.
BLAINE SHAHAN | STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, and walking home, according to police. Charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. She has not yet been found.
Crews are continuing the search for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21.
Units were dispatched to a search detail along Airport Road in Earl Township at 7:27 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Airport Road is less than a mile long and connects South Kinzer Avenue to Ranck Road.
Pennsylvania State Police trooper Kevin Kochka said that investigators have reason to believe that Justo Smoker's vehicle was in the area prior to and after Stoltzfoos' disappearance, he told WGAL.
Crews are searching about 4,000 acres around the area, Trooper Kochka said.
The search is about 11 miles northeast of where Stoltzfoos was believed to be abducted, according to investigators.
On social media Thursday, requests for people to help search for Stoltzfoos circulated, but the Lancaster County District Attorney's office spokesperson Brett Hambright said "there are no open requests for volunteers," regarding the search.
During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, officials asked that anyone who saw a red Kia Rio in the days before and after Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared call them.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The vehicle belongs to Smoker, a 34-year-old Paradise man who was charged with kidnapping Stoltzfoos on July 10.
The search detail Friday morning is about 10 miles away from where Smoker's apartment was, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
1 of 10
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen after leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, while walking home, according to police. Since, charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. Police are still searching for her.
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, and walking home, according to police. Charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. She has not yet been found.
Silos are seen beyond a field of corn off Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old missing Amish woman, was abducting on her walk from a farm on Stumptown Road back to her home on June 21, 2020, according to police. A man has been charged with kidnapping, but Stoltzfoos is still missing.
At 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the same day 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went missing, a couple noticed a red sedan driving north on Amish Road, pictured here, with an Amish female in the front passenger seat.
An Amish buggy travels in Upper Leacock Township on July 15, 2020. A Paradise man has been charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos who was last seen near this area on June 21, 2020. Police are still searching for her.
An horse and buggy travel on Old Philadelphia Pike on July 15, 2020. A Paradise man has been charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking along a nearby road in Upper Leacock Township on June 21, 2020. Police are still searching for her.
Train tracks are seen looking West about one mile from where a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near a business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area June 21, and two days later a business owner called police for a suspicious vehicle near the railroad tracks of the Harvest Drive business, according to police.
A Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near this business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area.
A cemetery at Amish and Buena Vista roads is seen on July 15, 2020. A couple reported seeing a vehicle believed to be Justo Smoker's near this area driving north on Amish Road with an Amish female in the front passenger sea, according to police.
An Amish woman is seen walking down North Hollander Road in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Police are still searching for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was abducted by 34-year-old Justo Smoker, of Paradise, on June 21, according to police.
Areas in Lancaster County where Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen [photos]
1 of 10
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen after leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, while walking home, according to police. Since, charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. Police are still searching for her.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, and walking home, according to police. Charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. She has not yet been found.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Silos are seen beyond a field of corn off Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old missing Amish woman, was abducting on her walk from a farm on Stumptown Road back to her home on June 21, 2020, according to police. A man has been charged with kidnapping, but Stoltzfoos is still missing.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
At 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the same day 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went missing, a couple noticed a red sedan driving north on Amish Road, pictured here, with an Amish female in the front passenger seat.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
An Amish buggy travels in Upper Leacock Township on July 15, 2020. A Paradise man has been charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos who was last seen near this area on June 21, 2020. Police are still searching for her.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
An horse and buggy travel on Old Philadelphia Pike on July 15, 2020. A Paradise man has been charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking along a nearby road in Upper Leacock Township on June 21, 2020. Police are still searching for her.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Train tracks are seen looking West about one mile from where a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near a business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area June 21, and two days later a business owner called police for a suspicious vehicle near the railroad tracks of the Harvest Drive business, according to police.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near this business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A cemetery at Amish and Buena Vista roads is seen on July 15, 2020. A couple reported seeing a vehicle believed to be Justo Smoker's near this area driving north on Amish Road with an Amish female in the front passenger sea, according to police.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
An Amish woman is seen walking down North Hollander Road in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Police are still searching for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was abducted by 34-year-old Justo Smoker, of Paradise, on June 21, according to police.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
For more coverage of the Stoltzfoos investigation: