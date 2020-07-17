Crews are continuing the search for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21.

Units were dispatched to a search detail along Airport Road in Earl Township at 7:27 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Airport Road is less than a mile long and connects South Kinzer Avenue to Ranck Road.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper Kevin Kochka said that investigators have reason to believe that Justo Smoker's vehicle was in the area prior to and after Stoltzfoos' disappearance, he told WGAL.

Crews are searching about 4,000 acres around the area, Trooper Kochka said.

The search is about 11 miles northeast of where Stoltzfoos was believed to be abducted, according to investigators.

On social media Thursday, requests for people to help search for Stoltzfoos circulated, but the Lancaster County District Attorney's office spokesperson Brett Hambright said "there are no open requests for volunteers," regarding the search.

During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, officials asked that anyone who saw a red Kia Rio in the days before and after Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared call them.

The vehicle belongs to Smoker, a 34-year-old Paradise man who was charged with kidnapping Stoltzfoos on July 10.

The search detail Friday morning is about 10 miles away from where Smoker's apartment was, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

