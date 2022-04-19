School attendance zones will change next fall for the first time in almost 40 years after board members approved its latest plan to balance class sizes, provide an equitable distribution of services across the district and satisfy more families who want their students to walk to a neighborhood school.

The proposal also allows rising fifth and eighth graders the choice to stay at their current school this year.

Board President Robin Goodson and members David Parry, Edith Gallagher, Mara McGrann, Jennifer Eaton, Molly Henderson, Luis Morales and Ramon Escudero voted to change boundaries. Vice President Kareena Rios abstained.

New boundaries call for 439 elementary students and 285 middle school students to change schools. In a separate decision approved by all board members, up to 500 additional students will move back to their neighborhood schools next year after the board approved changes to its transfer policy.

The new boundaries will put 91% of elementary students and 84% of middle school students within a 1-mile radius of their neighborhood schools. The plan has mixed success balancing class sizes, though. Administrators wanted to fill schools between 80%-90% of capacity. With these changes, 65% of Wharton Elementary School and 84% of Lincoln Middle School and Martin School grades 6-8 will be filled. However, Smith-Wade-El Elementary will be at 94% of capacity and Reynolds Middle school will have 92% capacity.

“This realignment achieves a number of goals, and we support it,” Jason Malloy, Lancaster Education Association teachers union president, said during the public comment portion of the meeting. Other speakers disagreed.

“We need the status quo back,” said parent Deborah Martinez, who questioned the district’s ability to transition students while several principal positions have yet to be filled.

Parent Jessica Sponsler seemed to agree with Martinez. “There’s tremendous power in pausing,” she told board members.

Board member David Parry, though, said the district is morally obligated to start balancing class sizes now. “I think the status quo should not happen,” he said.

The boundary vote ends almost four years of discussion and plans to reduce overcrowded classrooms on the west side of the district, where some teachers educate as many as 32 students in a class compared to the east side of the district, where some rooms have a few as 12 students.

Declining enrollment and decreased live births have created unbalanced elementary and middle school class sizes, primarily affecting schools in the western and southwestern parts of the district, according to Ralph Laude, a senior urban planner with architecture and urban planning firm WXY Studio in New York. For instance, K-5 enrollment has dropped by almost 790 students since the 2015-16 academic year. Middle schools lost about 30 students, while high schools lost 90.

WXY Studio began studying district school boundaries in 2019 and presented one plan a few days before schools shut down in March 2020. The company began updating district information in October 2021, when most students had returned to in-person learning.

WXY submitted new information to the district in December. The first boundary plan, released in February, called for almost 800 students to change schools in a move that would split some neighborhoods and bus some pupils who live across the street from a school to a building farther away. That proposal also would have forced some fourth and seventh graders to attend three different schools in three years.

Administrators released the current proposal at its April 12 board meeting after more than 200 parents, students, and community members filled out surveys, sent emails and crowded two recent public comment meetings to question administrators.

School board members added 17 of their own written questions after public comment meetings March 31 and April 2.

About 11 district departments will begin meetings at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to start planning boundary changes, said Matt Przywara, the district’s finance and operations chief.

The new plan also addresses issues raised by Lancaster Township officials concerning boundaries at four schools in the municipality: Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, Thomas H. Burrowes Elementary School, Martin School and Wheatland Middle School, Adam Aurand, school district spokesman, said before the meeting.

The district offered a question and answer session at Smith-Wade-El April 13, and about seven parents attended, said Aurand.