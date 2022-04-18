Up to 1,300 School District of Lancaster students could move to a different elementary or middle school when the school board votes Tuesday on changes to the school attendance zones and the school’s transfer policy.

The board has two boundary change maps to pick from. It could also put off making a decision. Additionally, the board will vote on revisions to policy 206, which details circumstances under which a student may attend a school outside of their designated attendance zone. Under the current policy, a family can request a transfer as long as there is space for their student in the desired school. Under the revision, a family would need to cite a specific hardship. For example, students who are homeless can attend the same school while displaced.

The vote comes nearly four years after initial discussions. Plans were shelved by the pandemic and then resumed October.

The new boundaries raised concern about communication and student wellbeing from parents, particularly those with children at Smith-Wade-El elementary school. A total of nearly 200 district residents attended community forums on the proposed changes that were held March 31 and April 2.

To prepare for the 7 p.m. Tuesday school board meeting at Lincoln Middle School, the LNP | LancasterOnline has answers to a few questions residents may still have.

What could change?

After nearly 40 years without a change to the school attendance zones, the district proposed a change to boundaries that would balance class sizes, address buildings that have student numbers beyond or under capacity, and increase the number of students who could walk to school.

This means a family’s home address could belong to a new attendance zone, requiring their student to attend a new school within the district.

Changes to the attendance zones could move more students to the western side of the district and reduce the number of students in overcrowded buildings.

How many students are impacted?

If the board chooses to go with the boundary map proposed in February, with the primary focus being to balance class sizes, nearly 800 elementary and middle school students would change schools.

If the board chooses its latest proposed boundary map guided by community feedback, 68 fewer students would be rezoned to different schools.

Up to 500 additional students could move if the board votes to revise its policy on students going to school outside of their designated attendance zone.

Are there exceptions?

The administration is considering ‘grandfathering’ rising fifth and eighth grade students. That means, a family with a current fourth or seventh grade student could choose to keep their child in the same building, even if their attendance zone changes.

This offer does not extend to siblings in the same family as a fourth or seventh grade student.

Students with an Individualized Education Program who need a specialized classroom will still be able to attend a school where that is offered. For example, if a student would normally attend Fulton Elementary School but receives support at Carter and MacRae Elementary School, the student can remain at Carter and MacRae.

Families in transition, or students who are homeless as defined by the McKinny-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Improvement Act, can remain in their current school when temporarily displaced under the school’s transfer and continuance policy - policy 206.

Do I have any recourse if my child is to change schools?

Families can apply for their student to continue at a school under the school’s transfer and continuance policy if they are a family in transition or meet other requirements specified under the school’s transfer and continuance policy.

Families cannot request a transfer or continuance solely on the basis that the boundary realignment has changed their school designation, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand.

When does this take effect?

Changes would take effect in the 2022-23 school year.

What’s next?

If the board approves changes to the school attendance zones, the district will enact its “Transition Plan” introduced at the April 12 school board meeting. This plan will assist families transitioning to new buildings.

The district would hold a spring tour and orientation May 21 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Summer events, orientations and tours could also take place throughout the summer.

Back-to-school nights and student orientations are planned for August.