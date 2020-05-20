When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, May 19.

What happened: Board members voted remotely to pass a proposed final 2020-21 budget of $233 million that calls for a 2.5% property tax increase.

Impact: The tax hike would raise the annual bill for the average residence assessed at $163,185 by $89 and boost the millage rate from 21.8734 to 22.4202 mills. The board will vote on a final budget in June. Due to the state of the economy, school officials and board members said a budget with no tax increase doesn’t seem viable.

Quotable: “We are in a tough spot like many other school districts,” said Matthew Przywara, chief of finance and operations. “I would recommend against a zero. I definitely think zero puts us behind the eight ball in the future.”

Background: The district is grappling with a $13.2 million deficit. In addition to revenue from property taxes, the district plans to trim $3.79 million from the budget and will allocate $7.44 million of its fund balance, a savings account of sorts, to balance the budget.

What’s next: The board committee meeting is at 6:30 p.m. June 2, in room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave. The board will videoconference the meeting on a screen inside the room. The public can watch it livestream on the district website and submit questions in a chat box.