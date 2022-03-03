The School District of Lancaster will drop its mask mandate Monday, making it the last of Lancaster County’s 17 school districts that are mask-optional in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last Friday, the CDC announced that 70% of the United States’ population, including Lancaster County, could go mask-free indoors and on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems based on a community’s risk-level for COVID-19. In response, the School District of Lancaster and the Columbia Borough School District decided on a mask-optional policy indoors and on school buses. Octorara Area School District moved to a mask recommended, but not required, policy indoors and on buses Feb. 22.

“We were on this path because the levels of community transmission were significantly beginning to come down,” said Octorara Superintendent Michele Orner. “The CDC backed that up last week.”

Lancaster’s 14 other districts had already dropped their mask mandates but were still requiring masks on buses, in accordance with a federal mandate on transportation. All districts reversed that policy under the new guidelines.

Mask mandates remain in place for public transportation such as trains, planes and ride-shares.

The Cocalico School District noted that, despite its choice to drop a mandate on school buses, use of charter buses, trains or planes may still require masks when transporting students for long-distance travel.

Cocalico added that a drop in cases allowed for a mask-optional policy on buses and has coincided with a decrease in student and employee absences.

“We are pleased that many of the greatest difficulties we faced throughout the winter months have been resolved,” read the announcement. ‘We are very grateful for all those who pitched in and assisted with the various needs that surfaced throughout the winter months, and we hope to achieve greater consistency for everyone in the weeks ahead.”

Lancaster County school districts have been on a downward trend with COVID-19 cases since the end of January, with most dropping to the single digits last week.

At its Tuesday board meeting, the School District of Lancaster decided it will mandate masks again if cases in Lancaster County rise to a high-risk level. Other school districts have indicated that a rise in cases would signal discussions.

Community levels (low, medium or high) are determined by COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases. Only counties with a high level must wear a mask indoors, per CDC recommendations. Lancaster County is currently at a low community level.

“We feel good about where we are right now,” Orner said. “That doesn’t mean we keep our eyes off the ball.”

Orner added that the district will continue to consult with its school nurse team and if there’s any sign of rising cases in the school, that would trigger a conversation with the Chester County Health Department. Both Lancaster and Chester County students enroll at Octorara. Lancaster County does not have a health department.

LNP Correspondent Gayle Johnson contributed to this report.