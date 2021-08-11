The School District of Lancaster is expected today to begin notifying staff, students and families that masks will be required indoors at all facilities, regardless of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Previous information released by the district indicated that the policy might apply only to unvaccinated people.

“We believe we can best protect our students and our staff by requiring everyone to wear a mask,” Superintendent Damaris Rau said during a school board meeting Tuesday night. “We believe in the science.”

The city district is the only school district to adopt such a policy heading into the new school year. Masks are optional at the county’s other school districts.

