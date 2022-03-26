The School District of Lancaster’s newest proposed revisions to its school attendance zone boundaries have raised concern about communication and student wellbeing from some Smith-Wade-El Elementary School parents.

On April 19, the school board plans to vote on proposed changes to elementary and middle school attendance zone boundaries that could move nearly 800 students to different buildings for the 2022-23 academic year. Plans to alter boundaries began with a boundary study commissioned through WXY Studio of New York in 2018 but work on the proposal was halted temporarily when COVID-19 shut down schools.

By changing the boundaries, the district hopes to pull students from buildings that have student numbers higher than the building’s capacity and better fill buildings that are underutilized to balance class sizes, improve student-to-teacher ratio and increase walkability.

Overall, the project will provide equitable opportunities for students, according to Drew Schenk, the district’s assistant director of business operations and lead for the project.

“Equity is addressed by first providing the capacity and space for our educators and school leaders to have balanced class sizes,” Schenk said in an email.

‘The rug has been pulled out from under us’

But, some parents in the district feel like administrators have barely taken the first step in communicating these changes to affected families and stakeholders.

Lancaster Township, for example, didn’t have a seat at the table as the district discussed changing boundary lines for its four schools in the municipality: Smith-Wade-El Elementary school, Thomas H. Burrowes Elementary School, Martin School and Wheatland Middle School.

At the beginning of the project, Schenk said Lancaster city and township agencies had been invited to join the boundary project task force. City groups joined the task force but Lancaster Township representatives didn't make the list.

Lancaster Township manager, Bill Laudien, said neither the township planning commission nor the board of supervisors received an invitation of that nature.

“We would have welcomed the opportunity,” Laudien said.

Schenk acknowledged that communication concerning this project has been an “ongoing struggle” for the district. During the initial phase of the project, in 2019, the district mailed out 28,000 postcards with information on the boundary study but the largest community meeting to gather input had nine attendees.

The district hopes to have more in attendance at its upcoming community forums: Thursday at 6 p.m. and April 2 at 10 a.m., held at Lincoln Middle School and Carter & MacRae Elementary School, respectively.

The district will take feedback from those meetings into consideration for its final revision of the maps and recommendation to the board April 12, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand. Feedback or suggestions can also be submitted on the district website. A vote is expected to occur April 19, Aurand said.

“We’re certainly not trying to surprise anyone,” Aurand said.

In early March, Aurand said the district provided a consistent message regarding the boundary changes for each school to release through an online communication portal, Class Dojo.

A section of the School District of Lancaster website dedicated to the boundary proposal is accessible from the website’s home page. The district website translates into a host of different languages.

On March 11, the district mailed letters – written in English and Spanish – to every household that would be impacted by the boundary change. The district is working with refugee centers and other cultural representatives to inform families who speak languages other than English or Spanish.

While the district may not be attempting to surprise families, several feel that way.

Jesscia Sponsler, president of the Smith-Wade-El Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, said she and a few other parents went door to door asking families with school age children if they had heard about the boundary proposal.

“Most said no,” Splonsler said in an email, adding that the group spoke with about 15 families east of South West End Avenue. “A few said they saw something but didn’t think it would affect them.”

Suzanna Stoltzfus’ youngest son would move from Smith-Wade-El to Wharton elementary school. While she’s upset that he’s moving, she said her biggest worry is that parents only started receiving notification in March.

“It seems really far along in the process to be starting to communicate,” Stoltzfus said. “To me, that's a big problem.”

Stoltzfus, who has two children in the district, said she found out her youngest would move when a friend forwarded her the latest boundary map proposal, which Schenk said had been published on the district website Feb. 28.

“I’m very involved in their school,” she said. “I’m on the PTO, I talk to the principal, I check Dojo. If it was that hard for me to get, then other people are not going to see it.”

Leah Blose heard her daughter could be moving from Smith-Wade-El to Wharton through a friend who had attended a Parental Advisory Committee meeting. The first official communication she received was on Class Dojo.

“It feels a little like the rug has been pulled out from under us,” Blose said.

Shifting demographics

And for some like Sponsler, who also serves on the district’s Equity Steering Committee, there is more to be concerned about than timely communication.

Her impression is that the proposal is about shifting numbers without consideration of student need or racial and economic demographics.

“I realized early on that the boundary study wasn’t an equity tool,” Sponsler said. “You’re really just looking at numbers. It’s not looking at need. It’s not looking at community groups. It’s looking at numbers of potential students and shuffling them around.”

Schenk said the district focused on building utilization which, in this study, refers to the number of students per building. The goal of the realignment was to bring each building to a target range of utilizing 80% to 90% of a building’s total capacity.

Sponsler views equity in schools as more than just the number of students per building. For example, she said some schools, like King and Carter & MacRae elementary schools, would benefit from using less of their capacity.

“The number of students in a classroom looks different at different schools,” Sponsler said.

While she believes these considerations were made in the initial phase of the study, Sponsler said she’s concerned that there was not as careful an approach to the newest maps.

“My understanding of the original boundary study was that demographics were considered as an important part of the conversation,” Sponsler said. “The most recent changes seem more focused on moving numbers and I haven't gotten a sense that demographics or considering what kind of need different communities have is playing a role in the new shifts. Paying attention to demographics takes more time and a deeper dive into communities than what I'm seeing.”

Adjusting class sizes was the district’s priority in the realignment, according to Schenk.

“Balancing class sizes and providing a more equitable education opportunity outweighs purely creating boundaries based off of demographics and socioeconomic status,” Schenk said.

In fact, Schenk said addressing class sizes is the first step in addressing other inequalities in the district.

“Reducing class sizes in overcrowded schools improves students' access to teacher time for additional academic support,” he said. “This is especially important for historically underperforming students. Our data shows that our students of color underperform across academic areas. Smaller class sizes will provide these students more access to resources.”

Wharton Elementary School, a school which Stoltzfus said is considered the most resource rich school, is projected to gain the largest influx of students.

“I have heard about families who want to move their children to Wharton because they have better teachers and more extracurricular options,” Stoltzfus said, adding that she’d prefer her son stay at Smith-Wade-El. “There is a perception in the district that Wharton is the preferred elementary school.”

One of the biggest factors in Wharton’s population increase is the elimination of the district’s kindergarten through eighth grade dual language immersion program in June. Wharton hosted about 150 students across the district who were participating in the English-learning program; now those students will return to the school designated by their home address.

Wharton currently has 23 Black, 119 Latinx and 84 white students out of 244 students total but would shift to 15 Black, 94 Latinx and 134 white students out of 280 students total, according to School District of Lancaster data. Of the 17 schools, Wharton would then have the lowest percentage of Black students (5%) and highest percentage of white students (48%). The district’s data did not predict the number and demographics of incoming kindergarten students.

Overall, of the district’s 10,190 students, 16% are Black, 62% are Hispanic, 12% are white and 10% are Asian or other.

‘That move fractures a neighborhood’

While the demographics of the student population shift, neighborhoods are also split into new sections, tearing apart communities and connections that have been established sometimes over years.

“I am concerned that breaking into community networks, in my neighborhood and others across the southwest, without understanding need and demographics could be harmful in how the district interacts with families and communities,” Sponsler said.

Sponsler lives in the Hamilton Park area, near Smith-Wade-El Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School.

After the most recent map was released, Lancaster Township’s board of supervisors wrote a letter to the Lancaster school district board asking for adjustments. The township would like the Hamilton Park area, south of Columbia Avenue, and a “handful of homes in the triangle created by West End, (State Route) 999 and Ruby Street,” to stay in the Smith Wade-El Elementary School zone.

Over the last decade, according to the letter, Lancaster Township has worked to increase walkability in its neighborhoods, particularly in the Hamilton Park area.

With the boundary realignment, all but two streets in the Hamilton Park area would shift from Smith Wade-El territory to new buildings. The supervisors argue that this change turns “a neighborhood of walkers into bus riders.”

While the specific children who are walking may change, according to district projections, Smith-Wade-El will actually only see a difference of about 10 less students in the walk zone (any elementary school student within 1.5 miles of the building). Smith-Wade-El is projected to gain about 40 students.

Lancaster Township contends, though, that the Hamilton Park area boundary changes impact more than walkability.

“Additionally, that move fractures a neighborhood that we (the School District of Lancaster AND Lancaster Township) have worked hard in developing a sense of place and community.”

Stoltzfus said she has relied on that community in raising her kids. While she attended graduate classes, her neighbors would pick her kids up from school to offer a helping hand. She did the same for them when she was a stay-at-home mom.

“It’s not like we’re upset because we want the best school for our kids,” Stoltzfus said, adding that Wharton is a great school with good teachers. “For me, it’s more that this neighborhood is my community and we lean on each other… it’s a really tight community and to make a map arbitrarily where you just move numbers and don’t take that into account is upsetting.”

When school was virtual, kids clung to their neighborhoods for connection. Christopher Blose said his daughter, Nevaeh, and other kids would often gather at Hamilton Park to play in between classes.

“They got a tight knit group of friends from that,” Christopher Blose said.

Neveah is a fourth grader so she would only have one year left at Smith-Wade-El Elementary School before going to Wheatland Middle School, but with the boundary changes she may have to complete fifth grade from Wharton Elementary School.

“I’m used to the classes (at Smith-Wade-El) and I like the people,” Neveah said. “I can just walk there… and can just talk to the teachers when I’m mad or sad or anything but when I’m at the new school, it would be hard for me to talk to them because I’m a new student.”

Schenk said the boundary task force is considering the implications of ‘grandfathering’ - a policy that would allow parents to request that their fourth or seventh grade child stay in their current elementary school. The district released data on how that could impact enrollment and capacity in each school. Aurand said enacting such a policy would be up to the board.