The School District of Lancaster school board has yet to come to a decision in its search for superintendent – but its only candidate, Keith Miles Jr., withdrew his candidacy for a public schools superintendent position in another state.

There will be no update on the superintendent search until sometime next week, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand. Board President Robin Goodson said Friday there was nothing new to report.

Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday that the board would deliberate this week and would likely come to a decision by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Miles – who was one of three top candidates in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent search – withdrew Wednesday, according to reports published by ABC affiliate WATN Memphis and Chalkbeat Tennessee, a nonprofit news organization with a focus on education.

WATN reported Miles “got an offer” from SDL. Chalkbeat wrote that he “is expected” to become superintendent at SDL.

Miles, the current superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aurand said he can’t speak to what other news outlets are reporting. He said he told WATN Memphis that no formal offer had been made but confirmed Miles is the only candidate SDL is considering currently. Aurand also said he isn’t privy to the board’s discussions regarding the superintendent search.

Miles is the only candidate the SDL board has presented to the public, since its first choice for the job declined on March 6, due to what Goodson called “unsuccessful contract negotiations.”

The board expects to have a new superintendent in place by July 1. Until then, Matt Przywara will continue to serve as acting superintendent.

But as a new superintendent takes the reins July 1, Przywara will begin as assistant superintendent.

Tuesday, the board unanimously approved Przywara’s five-year assistant superintendent contract with a $215,000 salary beginning July 1.

In the 2021-22 academic year, according to New Jersey Department of Education records, Miles earned a $183,000 salary as superintendent. In Damaris Rau’s last year as superintendent in the 2021-22 academic year, she earned $216,640, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. As acting superintendent in 2022-23, Przywara earned $227,000, Aurand said.

Search moves in new direction

Przywara was one of three finalists in the superintendent search when the board announced its original top candidate, Ricardo (Rocky) Torres. The Seattle Public Schools special education administrator, however, withdrew his candidacy, prompting the board to consider other candidates.

There was also an outpouring of support from teachers and a number of students and parents for Przywara to be given the job. There was a rally and a student walk-out to show support for his candidacy. Many of his supporters cited his long history with the district, the connections he’s made among staff and students and his effort to be available to address concerns and attend events.

Others were concerned about Przywara’s lack of teaching experience. He has worked in educational finance and planning, but not in a classroom.

Before selecting Miles to visit on Tuesday, the board had interviewed him and two other individuals from a pool of seven candidates that it had picked its original three finalists from.

“We considered all the applicants within the context of the community’s feedback on the needs of our district,” Goodson said Tuesday.

Goodson said the board values Miles’ classroom experience, academic qualifications, and for his history in the region. Miles’ began his career teaching at a high school in Maryland and has had several administrative positions at districts in Maryland and New Jersey, including his latest as superintendent to a 6,000-student public school district.

SDL, Lancaster County’s largest district, has more than 10,000 students, with Hispanic students making up more than half the student population.

After visiting SDL schools Tuesday, Miles indicated he’s familiar with some of the difficulties facing its students.

“They have the same challenges as any district… where students come in with some limited language abilities,” Miles said Tuesday. “There’s high performers and classrooms and there’s some students that need additional support.”