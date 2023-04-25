The School District of Lancaster board of directors will vote on Tuesday to appoint Keith Miles Jr. as the district’s next superintendent.

The School District of Lancaster board of directors will vote on Tuesday to appoint Keith Miles Jr. as the district’s next superintendent.

The district reached an agreement in principle with Miles on Monday. His contract will take effect on July 1. Details of the contract will be available following the board vote.

Public comment will be accepted at the meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Middle School Boardroom, 1001 Lehigh Ave, Lancaster city.

“I appreciate the board’s commitment and thoughtful approach to this process, particularly in considering community feedback and the unique needs of our district,” school board President Robin Goodson said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon that announced the coming vote. “I believe Dr. Miles is a worthy leader, and I know our community and staff will welcome him and move our school district forward as a team.”

Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline she would take questions by text but did not immediately respond to further questions Tuesday afternoon. The district’s teacher union president Joseph Torres, who led an unsuccessful effort to have Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara appointed to the superintendent post, said the union plans to release a statement Monday and he didn't feel comfortable commenting Tuesday.

Miles, the current superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey, withdrew his candidacy for superintendent at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools last week, according to reports published by ABC affiliate WATN Memphis and Chalkbeat Tennesee, a nonprofit news organization with a focus on education. Miles was one of three top candidates there.

“Lancaster is such a culturally rich and diverse community, and I look forward to working together with the Lancaster board of directors, district staff, parents, students and community members to deliver on the district's promise,” Miles said in the news release Tuesday. “Until every student is academically and emotionally prepared to enter college or the workforce, our work is not done. Working together, we can and we will close achievement gaps and change trajectories for the youth of Lancaster and their families.”

Miles was the only superintendent candidate put forward after the district’s top original top candidate, Ricardo (Rocky) Torres withdrew his candidacy due to what Goodson described as “unsuccessful contract negotiations.”

When Miles is expected to become superintendent July 1, Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara will transition to his new role of assistant superintendent. Przywara was unanimously approved by the board for the role April 18.

Przywara was one of three finalists for the superintendent role, alongside Ricardo Torres, and was backed by Joseph Torres and other union members who praised his likability and visibility in the community. Others were critical of Przywara, who has also served as SDL’s chief officer of finance and operations, due to his lack of classroom experience.

For the first seven years of his career, Miles taught biology at Oxon Hill High School in Maryland. He’s earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish language and literature and biology, as well as a doctorate in educational administration from George Washington University.

He’s been superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools, a 6,000-student district in New Jersey since July 2020. SDL, Lancaster County’s largest district, has more than 10,000 students, with Hispanic students making up more than half the student population.