Acting School District of Lancaster Superintendent Matt Przywara will take a pay cut of $12,000 a year when he becomes the district’s assistant superintendent in July and there are no guaranteed pay increases in his five-year contract.

Przywara’s contract as assistant superintendent from July 1 through June 30, 2028, at a salary of $215,000 per year was approved by unanimous vote of the school board Tuesday.

Before becoming acting superintendent for the 2022-23 school year at a salary of $227,000, Przywara was SDL’s chief officer of finance and operations and was paid $201,500 in the 2021-22 academic year, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand.

As assistant superintendent, Przywara’s salary will be evaluated annually and could be increased at the discretion of the board, according to his contract.

Additionally, the contract stipulates that it can be extended for six months if the board and Przywara agree to do so at least six months before the contract’s end.

Przywara will begin work as assistant superintendent the same day the district’s new superintendent – not yet selected – is expected to begin. Currently, the board is considering Keith Miles Jr., superintendent of Bridgerton Public Schools in Bridgerton, New Jersey, but has not reached its final decision.

The board had considered Przywara for the superintendent job but ultimately went with another candidate who withdrew. Przywara did garner significant support from teachers, students and community members.

“What’s important for the community to know is that I’m making a commitment to the School District of Lancaster, serving students in the community here as well as our staff,” Przywara said Tuesday. “I really look forward to the new leader, once they appoint a new leader here for the school district, that all my energy is going to be spent to ensure that they are successful because their success is our student success.”