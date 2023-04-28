The School District of Lancaster community on Tuesday will have one more opportunity to voice their thoughts on Keith Miles Jr., the school board’s pick for superintendent.

Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting was changed to a voting meeting that includes a vote to approve a contract that would make Miles the district’s next superintendent, effective July 1. The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Ave. in Lancaster city.

Speakers will have three minutes each to address the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Miles’ candidacy was first introduced in a statement issued by board President Robin Goodson April 14. He was selected a month after the board’s previous top choice for the role, Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, withdrew his candidacy due to what Goodson said was “unsuccessful contract negotiations.”

“Specifically, the board selected Dr. Miles as a candidate based on his role as a superintendent, his years working in our region and his experience working with underfunded urban districts,” Goodson wrote in the April 14 statement.

Goodson said the board picked Miles from a pool of seven candidates who were interviewed for the job earlier in the search process. One of those candidates was Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara, who was previously the district’s chief officer of finance and operations. The school board voted April 18 to make Przywara assistant superintendent, effective July 1.

Miles, who is currently superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in Bridgeton, New Jersey, visited SDL schools April 18 and met with key staff.

The board signed an agreement in principle with Miles on Monday, the school board announced in a press release the next day.

An agreement in principle means Miles agreed to the terms of the contract, which the board will vote on Tuesday. However, neither party has signed or will sign the contract until and unless it receives a majority vote.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the agreement in principle skirts the line of an official action, which, according to the state’s open meetings law, would need to take place in a public meeting. Melewsky, however, said it wouldn’t violate open meetings law.

Throughout the superintendent search, the board has deliberated on its candidates in executive sessions and has shared relatively few details on its reasoning behind its choice. The board met in executive session to discuss Miles’ candidacy April 18, prior to its regular board meeting, and April 23.

Discussion of specific prospective, former or current employees can occur during executive sessions, according to the state’s open meetings law – the Sunshine Act. The Sunshine Act permits agencies to hold private meetings, or executive sessions, to discuss personnel and legal matters.

This includes not only contract negotiations but interviews with candidates for open positions as well as discussions about those candidates, according to Melewsky.

“The law does not require private personnel executive sessions, but it does allow them,” Melewsky wrote in an email Wednesday. “The board could have been more transparent, but I can’t say there’s a Sunshine Act issue with the process they followed.”