The School District of Lancaster school board plans to deliberate and decide by the end of the week if Keith Miles Jr. will be the district’s next superintendent.

While the board hasn’t presented Miles as a top candidate, it’s not currently considering any other candidates for the role at this time, board President Robin Goodson said Tuesday.

“After today we're going to deliberate and meet and talk about the candidacy for Dr. Miles moving forward,” Goodson said. “We have not made our final decision.”

Goodson said the board doesn’t yet know when it would hold a vote for superintendent or draw up a superintendent contract. The board expects to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.

On Tuesday, the board accompanied Miles, currently superintendent of schools for Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey, as he visited SDL’s schools and met with “key staff.” At the end of the day, Miles met with members of the media in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom.

“I noticed a lot of positivity,” Miles said of his visit to the district schools. “We're in the homestretch… Teachers have been back from spring break, but they were incredible in terms of their presence and positive energy.”

Miles’ time in Lancaster city Tuesday was similar to the visits the board’s three previous finalists had in February. However, Miles will not be the subject of a communitywide survey as the previous candidates were.

Goodson said the survey was one of the only things the board wouldn’t do because the board learned the information it needed from surveys filled out by the previous candidates, including that the community wanted a more “homegrown” candidate with more classroom experience.

Following the announcement of the board’s first choice for superintendent — Ricardo “Rocky” Torres — Feb. 21, several community members came to the board’s meeting that same night to express their dissatisfaction with Torres and support for one of the other three finalists and acting Superintendent Matt Przywara. Those backing Przywara mentioned their interest in a candidate from within the district and one who was more regional.

The board voted unanimously at its board meeting Tuesday to make Przywara assistant superintendent, effective July 1. He will continue as acting superintendent until then.

“Both of them complement each other,” school board member Luis Morales said. “It’s good to see everything that the community is asking … that educational experience plus the continued familiarity of Matt and continuing what he has built here … so if that happens to be the path forward, I think they’re going to be a great team together.”

Though Przywara is on track to receive his superintendent credentials by July 1, the former district chief officer of finance and operations has mainly business administration experience.

Miles, on the other hand, has the classroom and academic background the community is looking for, Goodson said.

For the first seven years of his career, Miles taught biology at Oxon Hill High School in Maryland. He’s earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish language and literature and biology, as well as a doctorate in educational administration from George Washington University.

In July 2020, Miles was selected as the superintendent at Bridgeton Public Schools, a 6,000-student district in Bridgeton, New Jersey. SDL, Lancaster County’s largest district, has more than 10,000 students, with Hispanic students making up more than half the student population.

He said he’s familiar with some of the difficulties facing students at SDL.

“They have the same challenges as any districts … where students come in with some limited language abilities,” Miles said Tuesday. “There’s high performers and classrooms and there’s some students that need additional support.”

The superintendent candidate also responded to claims stemming from a lawsuit he was previously involved in.

Miles was one of eight defendants in a lawsuit dating to 2016 when a group of Camden, New Jersey, school teachers claimed the district was discriminatory as it attempted to implement new state standards for teacher assessments. Miles was a principal at the time. The suit has been dismissed and appealed several times, with the latest action coming last month when a federal judge dismissed the latest appeal.

“These are unsubstantiated claims from basically a disgruntled employee,” Miles said Tuesday, noting that allegations were made years after the teachers said the incidents had happened.