After seven years leading the School District of Lancaster, Superintendent Damaris Rau is retiring. Why? She’s tired. But she’s not giving up on advancing the goals of educational and racial equity.

In a commentary featured this week in the Southern Education Foundation blog at southerneducation.org, Rau acknowledges the pressures of COVID-19 but delves deeper into the stressors and frustrations education’s top leaders face every day.

Rau cites inadequate state funding, racial injustice and culture wars as only a few of the reasons that she is tired, but not giving up on education.

“Even once I retire, I will continue to stand up for people who are not in the room, and I will continue to support people doing the hard work for all of us,” Rau wrote.

And, she’s not the only one. Rau is one of nearly half of the superintendents nationwide who plan to leave their role in the next two to three years, according to Newsweek.

Though pandemic stressors made her job more difficult – as Rau explained in a January interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline – they were only the tip of the iceberg.

Instead, her commentary details a feeling of exhaustion over explaining racial injustice like the murders of George Floyd and Travon Martin to students. She’s “tired of defending the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and people calling for “banning books by Black and Brown authors,” according to the piece.

The fight for fair funding to public schools also made her list. In December, she testified in a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court lawsuit filed by the School District of Lancaster and others seeking to change the state’s public school funding formula. She called for more support to districts, like hers, who lack the resources to renovate aging buildings and to properly prepare students for college and careers.

But Rau said she will continue to support organizations and people making a difference such as the attorneys representing the district and five other school districts suing over education funding.

She goes on to thank several other organizations including the Southern Education Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union.

“It is OK to be tired, but it is not OK to give up,” Rau wote. “To quote the great Dr. Martin Luther King: ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’ We all need to stand up now.”

