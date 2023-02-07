A candidate to become School District of Lancaster’s next superintendent says accusations that she created a “toxic work environment” were investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated.

Shortly after the district announced that Chicago Public Schools Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services Chief Officer Stephanie Jones was one of three finalists – alongside SDL Acting Superintendent Matthew Przywara and Ricardo Torres, assistant superintendent of Student Services with Seattle Public Schools – several community members took to social media or reached out to LNP | LancasterOnline about past complaints against Jones.

Jones was hired in August 2019 by the Chicago district – now the fourth largest in the nation – shortly after the state took control of the school district’s special education department. The state made the move, according to an NPR report, because the state found that more than 10,500 students were either wrongly denied a diagnosis for a specific learning disability or had busing, a supportive aide or summer school removed from their education plan.

By January 2020, an unknown number of special education department staffers filed a complaint alleging that Jones engaged in toxic work behavior meant to “intimidate, humiliate and reprimand” her employees.

The district did investigate but “was unable to substantiate any misconduct or mismanagement on the part of (department) leadership,” a CPS spokesperson said in a 2021 interview with the Chicago Sun Times. The district told LNP | LancasterOnline this week that it would not comment on personnel matters.

SDL board members were aware of the allegation and investigation as they considered Jones and determined she would be one of three finalists for the superintendent position.

Jones told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday a small number of the department’s more than 13,000 staff members disagreed with the changes she was implementing to “clean up” the special education program.

“I had to make unpopular decisions for children, in spite of a handful of people trying to keep the status quo for the sake of adults,” Jones said prior to an in-person meet and greet with parents at Lincoln Middle School on Monday. “The vast majority of staff were with me, though there were small numbers that resisted and the voices of those resistors are the only ones that garner attention on social media outlets.”

“The board is confident that we’ve landed on the strongest three finalists for the job of superintendent,” said board President Robin Goodson in a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“As we move towards making a final decision, we will take all relevant information into consideration. In the end, we have one single goal: ensuring that we select the best superintendent for the School District of Lancaster.”

Superintendent Search Timeline Here are the next steps in School District of Lancaster’s process for naming a new superintendent. Read more about the candidates and SDL’s superintendent search at https://lanc.news/SDLsupersearch. Thursday: Candidate Ricardo Torres in person meet and greet, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School. Candidate Stephanie Jones had a meet and greet Monday, and candidate Acting Superintendent Matthew Przywara had meet and greet Tuesday. Monday: Parent Advocacy Committee members record interviews with the candidates that will be published on the district website. Also on the website will be a survey about each candidate to provide feedback. Feb. 21: SDL residents can comment about the candidates during the public comment portion of the school board meeting at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School boardroom. Spring: SDL Board selects new superintendent. July: New superintendent begins work.