A new candidate has come into the mix in the School District of Lancaster search for a superintendent.

The school board announced Friday afternoon that it'll invite Keith Miles Jr. from Bridgerton, New Jersey, to interview with the board, visit schools and meet with "key staff." The board also said it intends to promote Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara to the role of assistant superintendent. The news came in a press release.

“Over the past month, the school board has been working diligently to review feedback from staff and community members as it considers its next steps in appointing a superintendent,” the release said. “At the same time, the board looked at the entire leadership structure of the school district. Our goal is to ensure the organizational structure maximizes the talents of leaders and meets the needs of all constituency groups.

The board’s next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Avenue in Lancaster city.

The announcement didn’t state whether the board will vote to finalize Miles as superintendent at the meeting Tuesday. Previously, Board President Robin Goodson stated the board needs to give the community at least five days notice prior to a vote on superintendent.

The new superintendent is expected to begin July 1.

Meet the candidate

Miles is the superintendent at Bridgeton Public Schools, 6,000-student district in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Previously, he served as assistant superintendent at Trenton Public Schools and as a principal in Camden City School District in New Jersey and at Olney Charter High School in Philadelphia.

Miles taught biology at Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, for the first seven years of his career. He has earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish language and literature and biology and a doctorate in educational administration from George Washington University.

Search hits a snag

SDL has been in search of a new superintendent since former Superintendent Damaris Rau announced in early 2022 that she would retire that summer.

Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara took the helm in July 2022 for the second time in his tenure with the district but also threw his hat in the ring to secure the position full-time. He became one of three finalists alongside Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, a special education administrator with Seattle Public Schools, and Stephanie Jones, a special education administrator at Chicago Public Schools.

But Torres was announced as the board’s top pick Feb. 21 – weeks before such an announcement was to be made according to the board’s superintendent search timeline.

Led by Joseph Torres, president of the district’s teacher union, some union members spoke out in favor of Przywara over Ricardo Torres during public comment at school board meetings and in rallies including a march prior to the board’s March 7 meeting.

Those backing Przywara praised his likeability and his efforts being visible in the community. Others were critical of his candidacy due to his lack of classroom experience. Przywara, who formerly served as the district’s chief finance officer, has an educational background in business and finance and while he’s on track to receive his superintendent credentials by July 1, he is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration as opposed to a master’s degree in education.

Much of the discussion surrounding the superintendent search halted, however, when a day before board’s the March 7 meeting – where a vote to finalize Ricardo Torres’ contract – he withdrew his candidacy, citing “unsuccessful contract negotiations.”

The board hasn’t released new information regarding the search since Ricardo Torres withdrew but emphasized it planned to have the superintendent post filled by July 1. Since then, board President Goodson has consistently said the board had not discussed the status of the superintendent search.

Union leader Joseph Torres had hoped the withdrawal cleared the way for Przywara to be named superintendent.

“Until we hear Matt’s name and the votes, then we continue swimming,” Joseph Torres told LNP | LancasterOnline in March. “I'm still optimistic that the board will heed our voices… I'm hoping that they listen to us as staff and that we don't need to do another search.”

Przywara’s contract as acting superintendent ends July 4 but he will begin in the next school year as assistant superintendent.

”Przywara will oversee a leadership reorganization that incorporates key functions of human resources, communications and data analytics under his purview, in addition to finance and operations, which he previously oversaw,” the board wrote in a news release Friday.