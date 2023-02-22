School District of Lancaster residents can email the school board or wait until the March 7 board meeting at Lincoln Middle School to voice opinions about the board’s top choice for superintendent – Ricardo (Rocky) Torres.

The board expects to vote to finalize its choice and Torres’ contract at 7 p.m. March 7 in the school’s boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Ave. in Lancaster city. Because the vote will be on the agenda, residents can comment on who they want for superintendent at the beginning of the meeting prior to the vote. Or, the board can be emailed anytime before their decision at schoolboard@sdlancaster.org.

Intense public interest in the board’s position arose Tuesday morning when, in a news release, it announced Torres as its top choice weeks ahead of a previous timeline it set for naming a new superintendent.

During a board meeting Tuesday evening, the board heard nearly two hours of public comment about filling the superintendent position, most of which criticized its choice of Torres as a top candidate over Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara. None of the comments focused on the third finalist, Stephanie Jones, currently chief officer for the office of diverse learner supports and services with Chicago Public Schools.

“Matt has supported this district, bringing it from fiscal concern to financial efficiency,” Lancaster Education Association member Toni Allen-King said during Tuesday’s meeting, reading from a statement developed by the Pennsylvania State Education Association for Lancaster Education Association members. “He embodies all that is just and equitable – for our BIPOC community, our LGBTQ community, and our most in-need students.”

BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color. Przywara was the only finalist in the superintendent search who is white. All but 12% of SDL’s more than 10,000 students identify as non-white.

Though he attended Tuesday’s meeting in his role as acting superintendent, Przywara didn’t speak at the meeting. Przywara also declined to comment when reached by LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday.

Torres won’t speak to the media until the board confirms his selection, according to Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson.

Some commenters at Tuesday’s meeting criticized Torres as an out-of-state candidate who wouldn’t have familiarity with the district or the area. One speaker, resident Andrew Marshall, raised concerns for Przywara’s lack of credentials.

"(Przywara) couldn't be a teacher," Marshall said Tuesday. "He couldn't be an instructional coach. He couldn't be a coordinator. He couldn't be a principal but you guys want him as the superintendent."

Przywara, who served as the district’s chief financial officer before serving as acting superintendent, is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration and a superintendent qualification letter. His background is primarily in finance and operations.

Torres is fluent in both Spanish and English, which helped him where he started his career as a bilingual special education teacher in the New York City Department of Education.

He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University, a Master of Education with a bilingual and special education focus from City College of the CUNY system in New York, a master's degree in educational leadership from Bank Street College in New York and a doctorate in urban education from Cleveland State University.

Survey results

A few speakers also asked the board to share the results of a survey the community had filled out with feedback on each candidate and a recommendation on who should take the helm of SDL. The survey was organized by the board and was made available to fill out alongside video interviews with each candidate Feb. 6.

“It is our understanding that the survey provided to staff across this district reflects this respect for Matt and his work,” reads a statement from the Lancaster Education Association, which a few of its members, including President Joseph Reyes, shared at the meeting Tuesday.

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right to Know request for the results of that survey Tuesday and received a notice that the district would need a 30-day extension to respond.

Only board members and district spokesperson Adam Aurand – who collated the data – have view the results, according to Aurand. Despite his role as acting superintendent, Przywara didn’t have access to any survey responses, said Aurand.

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday, board President Robin Goodson didn’t answer when asked if the results leaned toward a particular candidate. The survey allowed participants to rate each candidate on a scale of 1-10 on their performance in certain areas.

After the meeting Tuesday, Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline that the board will deliberate on the comments made but said she didn’t have an answer yet on whether it will reconsider its top choice for superintendent.

Goodson skipped a scheduled interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday.