A School District of Lancaster principal who resigned after an inquiry into allegations from several of his employees has been placed on paid leave until his resignation goes into effect Nov. 30, according to documents LNP | LancasterOnline obtained Thursday through an open records request.

David Krakoff, the former principal of Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, will collect his $105,100 annual salary until his resignation goes into effect more than 112 months after the Lancaster school board, by a 5-4 vote, approved his resignation.

Prior to the school board vote, Krakoff, who was in his first year with Lancaster schools, had been working from home since Sept. 10 as the school district conducted an internal investigation into allegations from several Smith-Wade-El employees. The school district declined to share what those allegations were, citing personnel reasons.

The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, district Superintendent Damaris Rau said.

According to the resignation agreement, Krakoff will be on paid leave and “shall not report to work” through his resignation date. Krakoff signed the agreement Oct. 1 and school board President Edith Gallagher signed Oct. 12 -- the same day the school board voted.

According to the agreement, Krakoff must follow all school district policies, “including those pertaining to employee discipline,” and exhaust all of his accrued paid time off. Krakoff will receive his usual employment benefits through his resignation date, and he and his dependents will remain eligible for medical insurance through the school district until Dec. 31, the resignation agreement states.

The school district has agreed not to file any legal claims or actions against Krakoff “based upon facts currently known by the District,” the agreement states. Both Krakoff and the district and its administrators and board members agreed not to disparage each other. “However, nothing herein shall prohibit any individuals from making any reports they believe are legally required, and from responding to inquiries from agencies to whom any reports are made,” the agreement states.

Krakoff did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.