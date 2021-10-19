A School District of Lancaster principal whose hiring was questioned in the spring resigned last week following an investigation into allegations made by several employees, LNP | LancasterOnline has confirmed.

David Krakoff, the former principal of Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, left his post months after the school board appointed him in March and, two months later, assigned him to the school, then named Buchanan Elementary School.

According to the school district, Krakoff had been working from home since Sept 10. Since then, the school district “conducted a comprehensive investigation” into allegations, the specifics of which the school district declined to provide.

“In this case, we conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations by several employees at Smith-Wade-El,” district Superintendent Damaris Rau said in an email through the district’s spokesperson. “We interviewed every staff member in the building and confirmed written statements with employees.”

The investigation, Rau said, found no evidence of wrongdoing by Krakoff at Smith-Wade-El Elementary School.

Still, the Lancaster school board approved Krakoff’s resignation on Oct. 12 by a 5-4 vote. The four “no” votes belong to board Vice President Robin Goodson and board members Salina Almanzar, Ramon Escudero and Kareena Rios.

After the meeting, Almanzar said she was happy with the outcome, but she would not explain her vote because it dealt with personnel matters. Goodson and Escudero also declined to comment for the same reason. Rios, who attended the meeting virtually, did not respond to a request for comment.

There were no public comments about Krakoff's resignation during the meeting.

After a reporter attempted to contact Krakoff, his lawyer, Anthony Bowser of Krevsky Bowser in Lemoyne, responded via email, asking the reporter to send questions for consideration. Bowser has not responded to questions sent Thursday.

Parent concerns

When the school district hired Krakoff, Rau attempted to settle parent concerns over reports of sexual harassment at Krakoff’s previous school district: Martin County School District in Florida.

In July 2018, Treasure Coast Newspapers in Florida reported that Krakoff violated the district’s sexual harassment policy after sending inappropriate text messages to another educator on his staff.

Krakoff messaged the teacher: “I think more of you than you know,” “I’m afraid to tell you!” and “I hope you know I adore you,” according to the report.

Ten days after he was reassigned to another school, Krakoff resigned, the report states.

“I want to acknowledge that some of you may be aware of an online article from Florida that mentions Mr. Krakoff,” Rau wrote in a May letter to parents. “Please be assured that our human resources team has a rigorous process for candidates for employment, and includes many stakeholders in our search.”

Suzanna Stoltzfus, a parent of a Smith-Wade-El third-grade student, said she wrote to Rau urging her to not hire Krakoff, but Rau vouched for him. When Krakoff began working from home last month, Stoltzfus and other parents were left in the dark, she said.

“I am just heartbroken. It’s such a great little school, and this should be a very exciting time for the community, and it’s just awful,” Stoltzfus said of the school, which has a new name and a new building this year.

Parents received a letter from Rau on Oct. 12 informing them of Krakoff’s resignation.

“I acknowledge the frustration that your child’s school is again under temporary leadership,” Rau said. “We will begin our search for a principal immediately and will not rest until we have found a candidate who meets our standards for a school administrator.”

Rau’s letter continued: “At the same time, we expect and fully support the staff at SWE will ensure students experience ‘business as usual,’ and we are committed to ensuring the students and staff at SWE have all the support they need to learn and grow during this time of transition.”

Rau held a parent-only meeting two days later.

Chris Lopez, the district’s executive director of student services, is “providing onsite administrative support” at Smith-Wade-El at this time, a district spokesperson said. He will continue to do so until an interim principal or fill-time replacement is hired.