The School District of Lancaster lost between $75,000 and $100,000 in investment income due to Pennsylvania lawmakers’ failure to pass a state budget by the same June 30 deadline the state's 500 public school districts must pass theirs.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the 2023-24 state budget into law on Aug. 3.

Although state funding is flowing now and came soon enough for cash-strapped districts like SDL to avoid borrowing to cover operating costs, many public school finance administrators were left planning budgets without key information - how much the state would provide and when that money would start arriving.

It’s a familiar problem for public school finance administrators like Dan Forry. Currently serving as Penn Manor School District’s chief finance officer, said he’s been working on public school budgets for 15 years and remembers a time when the governor would propose a budget and districts would know within a month or two whether or not legislators agreed with that budget.

This year, however, Forry didn’t hear anything from legislators until the Democratic party had proposed its own budget in late June – after the Penn Manor school board approved its final budget.

The state has passed 13 late budgets in the past 20 years, according to a recent report from Spotlight PA, an independent newsroom formed in a partnership between The Philadelphia Inquirer, Penn Live/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media.

The state budget was delayed this year due to an impasse that initially threatened to run into September. Republican Senate leaders, who returned to Harrisburg to sign the budget in August, originally only had plans to return in September. Those leaders and rank-and-file Republican lawmakers were upset with Shapiro because he initially backed but then abandoned a Republican plan to fund vouchers that would help families in some public school districts send their kids to private school.

“Every year there’s a reason why they can’t get (the budget) done in time, but it’s really frustrating for our school board and our district,” said Donna Robbins, Manheim Township School District chief operating officer. “It’s frustrating because we’re trying to produce the most accurate (school district) budget possible.”

The state budget was finally signed into law in early August, but it was still a month too late for public schools that finalized their budgets and publicized new property tax rates.

Penn Manor and Columbia Borough were the only two districts of 16 in Lancaster County to pass a budget without a property tax hike, marking Columbia’s fourth consecutive year without an increase. Aside from Octorara, which is in Chester County but serves some Lancaster County students, Columbia Borough has the highest millage rate – 24.46 mills – in the county. The millage rate represents the amount taxed per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

Solanco School District passed a 4% increase – the highest tax hike in the county – but still boasts the county’s lowest millage rate of 12.2696.

Balancing the numbers

For the 2022-23 school year, Forry said Penn Manor received roughly $1 million more from the state than anticipated and the district was asked by some community members why it would raise taxes - by 2.36% last year – with that kind of revenue coming in.

Similar to this year, Forry said no one knew how much money to expect because legislators had remained relatively tight-lipped on how they felt about Shapiro’s proposed budget, and it’s better to under project rather than over project how much funding will come from the state.

Penn Manor was one of three Lancaster County districts and 12 districts in the state audited by Republican state Auditor General Timothy DeFoor earlier this year for continuing to raise taxes despite “sitting on” a combined $390 million in general fund balances from 2017 to 2021.

The districts were criticized for seeking exemptions to the state-mandated cap on property tax increases.

The report did not identify any errors made by any of the 12 school districts, but it did recommend extra time for districts to approve their budgets.

Forry said that simply would not work. If anything, the state should finalize its budget earlier, he said.

Districts must finalize their budgets by June 30 to determine a property tax rate and send out bills to their residents. If the deadline for finalizing the district budget is later, districts have to wait longer for tax revenue. That could be especially problematic for districts like Penn Manor that receive a significant chunk of its revenue from property taxes.

“My request would be maybe the legislators could get the budget done earlier,” Forry said.

Robbins said it would be ideal if a state budget could be produced in early June but she acknowledges that’s unlikely to happen.

Delay impacts ability to generate income

Kim Reynolds, director of finance for SDL, would be happy if the state budget at the very least passed on time because delays can be costly.

“The School District of Lancaster is very appreciative that the legislature continues to bring us closer to adequate funding,” Reynolds said. “However, when the budget is delayed, we are not able to leverage those financial resources, which affects the operations of the district.”

Mainly, Reynolds said the delay affected the district's ability to hire staff necessary to properly educate its students. Without knowing how much money would come in or when it would come in, she said the district couldn’t afford to add more teachers to the payroll.

Additionally, because of the delay, the district couldn’t generate income through investments. With the delay, the district had to rely on property tax revenue to fund operating expenses, whereas those funds are usually deposited into short-term certificates of deposit or interest bearing accounts, Reynolds said.

And, Reynolds said extra personnel time and resources were spent creating a financial plan to deal with a lack of cash flow.

The district isn’t done waiting, either. Lancaster, Columbia Borough and Ephrata Area school districts are expected to receive Level Up Funding that has yet to be approved by the state. Level Up funding is given to the 100 most in-need school districts, or school districts with the lowest wealth, in the state.

Some programs in the budget, like Level Up, require additional legislation known as “code bills” to be approved and signed before funding is released. Code bills are necessary to specify how certain funds are spent such as determining the exact amount of money each Level Up district will receive.

“We anxiously await the final approval of the Level Up Funding to complete our budgeting for the 2023-24 school year,” Reynolds said.

While Penn Manor didn’t lose any funds as a result of the budget delays, Forry said the district suffered a $143,638 reduction in anticipated special education funding as the final budget reduced Shapiro’s proposed $100 million increase in special education funding to $50 million.