Manheim Central senior basketball ace Maddie Knier chooses Penn, but not for hoops

When the news leaked out a couple of weeks back, it grabbed plenty of attention in the Lancaster-Lebanon League sports universe.

It certainly was great to hear that Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier chose the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia as her college destination.

But it was the sport Knier selected that raised a lot of eyebrows and turned plenty of heads.

SDL's only superintendent candidate withdraws candidacy for superintendent position in another state

The School District of Lancaster school board has yet to come to a decision in its search for superintendent – but its only candidate, Keith Miles Jr., withdrew his candidacy for a public schools superintendent position in another state.

There will be no update on the superintendent search until sometime this week, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand. Board President Robin Goodson said Friday there was nothing new to report.

Click here for full coverage of School District of Lancaster's search for a new superintendent.

The Beach Boys will perform in Lancaster this September

Local fans will have two opportunities to see legendary surf-rock band The Beach Boys in September.

The Beach Boys, known for hits like "Surfin' USA" and "Kokomo," will perform two concerts, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m., at the American Music Theatre on Sept. 16.

Bainbridge man killed in motorcycle crash remembered as 'the life of the party'

Jenna Mayer was at a loss for words when she was asked to describe her husband Travis Mayer, who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday, April 15.

She did, however, describe him as a family man who was the life any party he was at.

"He was a good man," Jenna Mayer said. "I have so many words. I just don't know how to say them."

1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Lancaster city: police

One man is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in Lancaster city Wednesday night.

Anthony Hernandez, 22, of Columbia, died of his injuries sometime Thursday afternoon, police said.

In an update Friday, police determined Hernandez was the shooter and that he shot himself after shooting the two other people. Police said the trio were "associates" but did not give more details on what led to the shooting.