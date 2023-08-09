It’s been 79 years since Chip Brabson stepped foot in the Wickersham Elementary School building as a kindergarten student and, of course, now everything is different.

That might partially be because a lot can change from 1944 to 2023 but, after two years of renovation, the School District of Lancaster elementary school is vastly different for those who frequented the hallways as recently as 2021.

After attending open house and tour of the newly renovated building on East Reservoir Street in Lancaster city this week, Brabson’s first response was “it’s so much brighter.”

“I remember we had four incandescent bulbs in each classroom,” Brabson said of attending classes at the building in 1944. “Nothing was bright. It was just kind of dull.”

The $17.5 million renovation and expansion of Wickersham began in June 2021 to modernize the roughly 100-year-old structure. With the expansion, Wickersham added more classroom space, particularly for pre-kindergarten and English language development.

Abby Rivera became principal at Wickersham in 2022 but has worked 15 years in several schools across the district. The changes to Wickersham, she said, were “mind-blowing.”

Modernization of the building included installing a new air-conditioning system - one of the changes most praised, creating more flexible seating arrangements in classrooms, building a new playground and renovating both the library and gymnasium.

Additionally, the updated building is accessible for people with disabilities and utilizes more energy efficient natural lighting.

“It’s so nice to see,” Brabson said. “They’ve done a really fantastic job.”

Brabson said he didn’t recognize anything in the building and noted, with a chuckle, that it’d be a bit worrisome if he did.

Brabson, 82, attended the open house with his wife Kathy and several friends. He and the roughly 50 students, family and SDL staff heard messages from the superintendent, board vice president and president, Wickersham principal, the building’s longest-tenured teacher and a rising third-grade student.

'Long-awaited' renovation

“I have to be honest, I thought I would retire before this long-awaited, very much-needed and appreciated renovation,” said Miranda Melendez, who is in her 29th year of teaching at Wickersham.

Renovations were originally scheduled for completion prior to the 2022-23 school year in time for students to return to the building. Due to unsuitable soil and a delay in necessary equipment and parts – an effect of pandemic-related supply shortages – the project was delayed a year, wrapping up in 2023.

During renovations, students attended the former Buchanan Elementary School building on West End Avenue, whose students moved to a building constructed in 2021 that was named the Smith-Wade-El Elementary School.

Board Vice President Kareena Rios, who attended her first year of school in the Headstart program held in a trailer behind Wickersham, praised the district for its recent renovation and construction endeavors.

“My heart beams with pride when I think of all the progress we have made in making the entire campus on the east end feel up to the standard of learning our students deserve,” Rios said.

SDL completed a $30.7 million project in 2021 to construct a new academic wing, modernize common areas and add air conditioning to Lincoln Middle School, which is in the eastern end of the district along the same street as both Wickersham and McCaskey High School.

Renovations to Wickersham and Lincoln buildings are part of the third phase in a four-phase master facilities plan at SDL to modernize all of its buildings. The fourth phase started this year and is projected to wrap up in 2028. This phase will include the construction of new buildings for Burrowes and Price elementary schools and the renovation of Wheatland Middle School and Hamilton Elementary School, in addition to athletic facility upgrades.

Brabson’s experience with SDL buildings, however, is tied solely to Wickersham, which he attended for just one year before his father returned from the Navy and moved his family to a family farm in the then Fulton Township School District, now Solanco School District.

“My education started here,” Brabson said, noting that his SDL start catapulted him through a couple physics degrees and an eventual return to education as a Solanco school board member in the ‘80s and ‘90s.