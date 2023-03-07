Roughly 250 School District of Lancaster staff members aligned themselves to spell out M-A-T-T on the McCaskey High School football field Tuesday all to urge school board members to appoint acting Superintendent Matt Przywara as permanent superintendent.

“Together we stand, Matt,” Lancaster Education Association President Joseph Torres said, leading the group in a chant.

From there, the group marched across campus to Lincoln Middle School, with some staying there to reiterate that support at a school board meeting that evening. Until Monday, board members had planned at that meeting to approve a superintendent contract with Ricardo “Rocky” Torres, a special education administrator with Seattle Public Schools.

However, Ricardo Torres withdrew his candidacy Monday, based on “unsuccessful contract negotiations,” leaving the district to select from the two remaining finalists — Przywara and Chicago Public Schools special education administrator Stephanie Jones — or an entirely new candidate.. After the meeting, Board President Robin Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline that the board has yet to discuss a timeline for selecting a new superintendent and she wasn’t sure how the board will make that selection.

A vote wasn’t held Tuesday — due to Ricardo Torres’ withdrawal — but nearly 120 parents, staff and residents filled the Lincoln Middle School auditorium. The meeting was moved from the boardroom to the auditorium to accommodate a larger crowd.

Board members heard two hours of public comment from 40 speakers, including nearly 30 in support of Przywara and six disappointed that Ricardo Torres had withdrawn.

Graduate and parent Delia Sanchez said she was “saddened” to see the community divided by the superintendent search.

“It breaks my heart because ultimately this isn’t just about one person,” Sanchez said. “This is about our students.”

She criticized those in support of Przywara for doing so simply because he is well-liked and polite. Instead, she said, the board should pick a superintendent that is “highly qualified.”

Ricardo Torres holds four graduate degrees and is bilingual, speaking Spanish and English. Przywara is on track to receive a masters in business administration and a Commission Qualification Letter by July 1 — the expected start date for a new superintendent. A Commission Qualification Letter, issued by the state Department of Education, makes an individual eligible to become superintendent.

Resident Andrew Marshall, who criticized Przywara's lack of qualifications at a Feb. 21 school board meeting, said those not in favor of Przywara were afraid to speak up, but he wasn't.

"I have no problem standing 10 toes down and telling you (Przywara) is not the candidate," Marshall said. "We need a wholesale change, not just him, a wholesale change... We need somebody to come in who has courage to make changes to help our kids."

Those in favor of Przywara lauded him for making staff members feel "heard and seen" and said his familiarity with the district was the experience they valued over educational experience.

"Let's face it," Joseph Torres said during public comment. "Matt is a non-traditional school leader because he didn't start in the classroom. Ordinally that would give me pause. But what I have seen time and time again is when he doesn't have the experience base, he brings in those who do, creating authentic partnerships."

After hearing the comments, board member Ramon Escudero suggested each member share the reason behind their respective choices for superintendent.

Escudero, who told LNP | LancasterOnline last week he would vote to approve Ricardo Torres’ contract, said all board members “had in mind what is best for our students.”

He said the board never intended to hide survey results ranking the qualities but that the survey wasn’t the only factor considered in their vote. The survey results, which the board released publicly last week, showed overwhelming support for Przywara.

Board member Jennifer Eaton said she supported Ricardo Torres because he had experience in special education and a doctorate focusing in urban education.

"When we're looking at some of the factors on paper, it just followed suit to support the placement of Dr. Torres," Eaton said. "I really value the time that I've worked with Matt. It's been collegial. It's been welcoming and supportive."

She said she's heard the community not only in public comment but through personal conversations, emails and private messages.

"I hope that you don't interpret our decisions as a lack of hearing," Eaton said. "But perhaps, that we are speaking from a place with other information, outside conversations and our own relationships and networks that help to inform this process."

Goodson said the board had been thorough in its process.

“We had to make an unpopular decision for the sake of education,” Goodson said.