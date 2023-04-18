The School District of Lancaster school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make Matt Przywara the district’s assistant superintendent.

Przywara previously served as the district’s chief officer of finance and operations and most recently filled the role of acting superintendent. The board voted unanimously to approve a five-year contract for Przywara as assistant superintendent, beginning July 1. He will continue in the acting superintendent role until that contract begins and a new superintendent begins their contract.

“We’re very much looking forward to your continued growth in this new role, and we really appreciate everything you’ve done,” board Vice President Kareena Rios said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The vote came in the wake of support for Przywara in his candidacy for the superintendent role, following an announcement that the board’s top candidate, Ricardo “Rocky” Torres was the top choice. Torres withdrew his candidacy March 6 and the board recently announced it was considering a new candidate — Keith Miles Jr., a district superintendent from New Jersey.

“I just wanted to thank the school board and thank all the community for all the support and really just the continued opportunity that I get to hopefully for the remainder of my career here at the School District of Lancaster,” Przywara said at Tuesday’s meeting.