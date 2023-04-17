The School District of Lancaster school board plans to make Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara the district’s assistant superintendent during its board meeting Tuesday night – ending the hopes of many teachers, students and parents who lobbied for him to become superintendent.

Przywara’s contract as acting superintendent expires July 4 but the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting indicates a five-year contract with Przywara as assistant superintendent would begin July 1 – the same starting date for a new superintendent. Before serving as acting superintendent, Przywara was the district’s chief of finance and operations. He previously served as acting superintendent in 2015.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., Lancaster city.

Przywara was one of three finalists for the superintendent job and had the backing of SDL’s teacher’s union, led by President Joseph Torres. He also had overwhelming support in a community survey that could be filled out for each of the three candidates, which included Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, who is a special education administrator with Seattle public schools, and Stephanie Jones, who is a special education administrator with Chicago public schools.

Ricardo Torres, who was announced as the board’s top choice for superintendent Feb. 21, withdrew his candidacy March 6 due to “unsuccessful contract negotiations.” The board had not indicated which direction it would go with the search until it announced a new candidate for superintendent, Keith Miles Jr., last Friday.

The board invited Miles to Lancaster city Tuesday to visit district schools, meet with “key staff,” and interview with the board, according to a late Friday afternoon statement from board President Robin Goodson. The board has not indicated when it will vote to finalize a superintendent contract.

In the same announcement introducing Miles as a new candidate, Goodson wrote that Przywara will be promoted to assistant superintendent, which will involve the “key functions of human resources, communications and data analytics under his purview” while still overseeing finance and operations as he did when the 15-year SDL employee served as the district chief finance officer.

SDL hasn’t had an assistant superintendent since former assistant superintendent Carol Powell died of cancer in December 2021.

“The board believes this leadership model empowers Mr. Przywara to build on his work employees praised in the areas of organizational culture, employee engagement and data analysis,” Goodson wrote in the statement Friday.

Przywara didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. District spokesperson Adam Aurand said details of the assistant superintendent contract, including pay, wouldn’t be released until the contract is approved.

While serving as acting superintendent during the 2022-23 school year, Pryzwara received a salary of $217,964.57, according to his acting superintendent contract. In the 2021-22 school year, according to the state department of education, Przywara earned $192,889 as the chief of finance and operations.

Previous demonstrations of support for Przywara

Though the promotion from chief finance and operations officer to assistant superintendent is a step up for Przywara, it appears to be the end for those hoping he’d rise to the role of superintendent this year.

Przywara has had a significant showing of community support since Feb. 21, when Ricardo Torres was first announced as a top candidate and before withdrew.

Led by Joseph Torres, Lancaster Education Association union members spoke out in favor of Przywara over Ricardo Torres during public comment at school board meetings and in rallies including a march. Students also held a walk-out to show support for Przywara.

Caleb Peters, a McCaskey High School junior, was one of the students who organized the student walkout, and he declined to comment Monday.

Joseph Torres didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. After Friday’s announcement, he declined to comment, citing advice from the Pennsylvania State Education Association that he should abstain from comments on the superintendent search until Miles has the opportunity to meet the district community.

Those backing Przywara praised his likability and visibility in the community. Others were critical of his candidacy due to his lack of classroom experience. Przywara has an educational background in business and finance and he’s on track to receive his superintendent credentials by July 1, which includes completing a master’s in business administration degree from West Chester University.

A community survey released to district staff, students, parents and residents came back with results favoring Przywara, but the survey was largely filled out by members of the Lancaster Education Association. Additionally, survey respondents could choose to complete answers for one, two or all three of the candidates – and twice as many respondents filled out the survey for Przywara compared to Ricardo Torres.