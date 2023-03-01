This story has been updated.

The push to name Ricardo (Rocky) Torres School District of Lancaster’s next superintendent appears to rest on a razor thin margin as four out of nine school board members say they won’t vote in his favor.

On Wednesday, LNP | LancasterOnline asked all school board members how they intended to vote on Torres’ candidacy at Tuesday’s board meeting. All but one responded. Two said they are backing Torres. Three said they oppose Torres and back the candidacy of current Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara. Two declined to comment. And one told TV station WGAL that he has dropped his support for Torres and now backs Przywara due to the outpouring of public support for Przywara.

A simple majority of five board members is necessary to approve the superintendent contract.

Since the board’s announcement Feb. 21 picking Torres as its top choice over Przywara and Chicago Public Schools administrator Stephanie Jones for the superintendent job, the community has come out in waves – including a student walkout at J.P. McCaskey High School and teachers union-organized protests – to ask the board to reconsider its support for Torres.

Board members Edith Gallagher, David Parry, Mara Creswell McGrann and Luis Morales have said they do not back Torres. Board members Ramon Escudero and Jennifer Eaton said they are backing Torres. Board Vice President Kareena Rios did not respond. Board Vice President Robin Goodson and Molly Henderson declined to comment on how they planned to vote.

Support for Przywara

Board members Gallagher, Parry and Creswell McGrann discussed with LNP | LancasterOnline why they would not vote in favor of hiring Torres.

Gallagher said she has always backed Przywara because she believes Przywara is the best choice to help the district compete for a smaller and smaller pool of individuals applying for teacher jobs amid a nationwide shortage.

“He creates an environment where people feel listened to, where they feel heard, where they feel supported to do the work they need to do,” Gallagher said. “That culture and climate that he single-handedly created is what we needed.”

Of Creswell McGrann’s five years on the board and 17 years as a parent in the district, the past three years have been “the hardest” and students are only recently starting to see the “light at the end of the pandemic,” she said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Our kids and staff have been through tough times and the past eight months with Mr. Przywara have brought some relief,” Creswell McGrann wrote. “But it’s more than that - I believe thoroughly that we are experiencing more than stability, we are seeing momentum within the district and outside of it and I’d like to continue on that journey with Mr. Przywara as our leader.”

Creswell McGrann declined to comment on whether she had always backed Przywara, writing that the board can’t disclose what happens in a closed personnel session.

Most of the conversation surrounding candidates occurred in executive sessions, which is allowed by the state’s open meetings law because it is a discussion of personnel matters.

For Gallagher, Przywara’s experience within the district makes him more qualified as a superintendent than Torres, who holds numerous graduate degrees, while Przywara has yet to complete his first.

Parry pointed to a survey that showed overwhelming support for Przywara.

“There is almost nothing more important to the parents of school-aged children than the quality of education they receive, to make sure they are surrounded by adults who care about their families and deliver beautiful childhoods,” he said. “When we surveyed Lancaster's parents and educators who was best suited for the job of caring for the district, they told us loud and clear: Matt.”

WGAL reported Tuesday SDL board member Morales said that he initially supported Torres but has since decided Przywara would be the better candidate. On Wednesday he told LNP |LancasterOnline that he had to consult with SDL’s attorney before commenting.

"I feel at ease,” Morales told WGAL. “I know that I'm doing the right thing by the constituents who elected me, for the employees that are working for the district and the community at large.”

Support for Torres and concern about process

When the board announced the morning of Feb. 21 Torres was its top choice among three finalists to become the districts’ next superintendent, it came as a bit of a surprise. In the original superintendent search timeline, the board planned to choose the superintendent in the spring.

At the time, Goodson said the board had “accomplished every step” in the search process and had ended its work sooner than expected, so it decided to make the announcement.

Morales, however, told WGAL Tuesday that he felt there wasn’t enough time to review community survey results for each of the three superintendent finalists. That survey shows overwhelming support for Przywara.

That survey is key from the perspective of the teachers’ union and its push to have the board change gears and make Przywara the next superintendent, said Lancaster Education Association President Joseph Torres.

“It’s important for all of us to be reminded that our voice counts not only in this issue, but all public issues and in November when it counts as well,” Joseph Torres said Wednesday. “It’s just a good reminder of the democratic process and the importance of standing up for what you believe in.”

“I'm hoping that the rest of the school board directors see where the advocacy is,” Torres said. “Who we are supporting, at least from staff standpoint and students and hopefully they can change their vote as well.”

However, Ricardo Torres backer Escudero said the survey wasn’t the only determining factor for the board. The three candidates were rated against qualities that the district community highlighted as most important and Torres came out on top, with Przywara ranking second and Jones ranking third.

“My decision is based on the due process that we designed and that we approved,” Escudero said of his decision to back Ricardo Torres. “Based on that due process, (Ricardo) Torres ranked first because he has proven his success as a leader and manager, has demonstrated strong moral compass working for justice and equity and has proven his ability to improve student performance.”

Escudero said board members had a “couple of days” to review survey results and that personally, he had a duty to make the time for that review – even if it meant cutting back time with family or sleeping.

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday, Eaton said she is confident in the board's choice and the process it used to select Torres. She said Torres is the "most well-rounded, fully-formed candidate" and Przywara is a "career professional."

"It has always been my fervent hope that Dr. Torres and Mr. Przywara can be brilliant together - and that is their choice going forward," Eaton wrote Thursday.

Board President Goodson said Wednesday evening that she would not comment on her choice until she makes her vote March 7.

While Gallagher said that she cannot speak to her colleagues’ reasoning, she said she’s encouraged them to speak up.

“It’s time we speak up and tell people why because we’ve had such a huge outpouring from the community about their feelings,” Gallagher said.