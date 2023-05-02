School District of Lancaster’s year-long search for superintendent ended Tuesday with a unanimous vote approving a five-year superintendent contract with Keith Miles Jr., effective July 1.

“Leading the School District of Lancaster as we work to meet the needs of this culturally rich and diverse school community is exciting,” Miles said. “I want to work with everybody to ensure every young person in our district receives an excellent education and that our young people are academically and emotionally prepared for college and the workforce.”

Board President Robin Goodson and Miles signed the five-year contract with an annual salary of $230,000 after the vote concluded. In the 2021-22 academic year, according to New Jersey Department of Education records, Miles earned a $183,000 salary as superintendent to Bridgeton Public Schools.

“The part that I was really pleased with was that all nine of us came to a consensus,” Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline after the meeting.

In the coming weeks, as Miles wraps up his final days as superintendent to Bridgeton Public Schools, he’ll be meeting regularly with the board through Zoom, Goodson said. He’ll come to Lancaster a few times to meet with community members before he officially begins July 1.

Community welcomes Miles

In the union’s first comment since Miles was selected as superintendent, union President Joseph Torres welcomed Miles to the district.

“We are excited about your commitment to equity and to excellence for our students and excited about your history of working with labor unions to ensure and create the best possible working and learning conditions for our students,” Torres said during public comment.

Torres added that the union interviewed Miles and spoke with the teacher union at Bridgeton.

“We have heard and spoken to our siblings from New Jersey that you are a caring educator who is ready to advocate for the rights of students and staff,” Torres said. “Welcome home.”

Since Miles was first introduced to the district as a superintendent candidate April 14, LNP | LancasterOnline has reached out to Torres via phone and text message several times but Torres didn’t respond or declined to comment.

Torres and the union had been all but quiet when the board announced Feb. 21 that Ricardo “Rocky” Torres was its top choice for superintendent over acting Superintendent Matt Przywara, who was another finalist for the job. Ricardo Torres withdrew his candidacy for superintendent due to “unsuccessful contract negotiations” March 6.

Before his withdrawal, however, union members — led by Joseph Torres — were vocal in support of Przywara, favoring him for his likability and familiarity with the district.

Teacher union members also represented the largest number of self-identified respondents to a district survey prompting community members to assess the finalists’ skill sets. The survey, which didn’t require respondents to individually identify themselves, showed overwhelming support for Przywara, with 412 of the 900 union members submitting responses for him.

Though the board didn’t make Przywara superintendent, it unanimously voted to appoint him as assistant superintendent with the approval of a five-year contract April 18.

“Although many of us wanted Matt to be our next superintendent, we believe that he and Dr. Miles will be a powerful team,” Joseph Torres said. “Matt, we were here a few weeks ago when your contract was approved, showing you that we are still swimming with you.”

Joseph Torres also noted that the union was thankful that the board included them during the search by allowing for union interviews with the superintendent candidates

“We hope that if we need to do this again — hopefully not anytime soon — that this process will be fine-tuned but continued so that staff, community members and students feel heard and respected,” Joseph Torres said.

Miles was one of seven candidates originally interviewed by the board before presenting three finalists from that same pool in February. The board had re-reviewed the pool of candidates after Ricardo Torres withdrew.

Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline on April 18 that the board picked Miles for his academic experience — including time teaching in a classroom — and his work close to the Lancaster area.

At the end of the meeting, board Vice President Kareena Rios thanked the board for its commitment to finding the best candidate for the district.

“I'm glad that we went through the process as transparent as we could to do right by our community and I’m really happy with where we are today,” Rios said. “I hope that this team for our district will move us forward in a more unified way for the betterment of our students.”