An infant was alone, screaming, covered in vomit and locked inside a car that was not running on Monday at a shopping plaza in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Witnesses called 911 and reported that the child was locked inside the vehicle and the car was off, though the windows were cracked, police said. Air temperatures were in the low-90s when the incident happened at 4:38 p.m.

A group of "alarmed shoppers" gathered around the car and tried to find the parents in one of the nearby shops, which include Daisy Nails, Sharp Shopper and Subway, police said.

A man got in the car and left before police arrived. Police did not specify how long the child was locked inside the car.

Witnesses described the car to officers and police said that they corroborated interviews with surveillance footage to get the registration of the car.

The investigation is still ongoing and police said that are looking into the health and safety of the child.

No charges were filed as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to court records.