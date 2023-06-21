The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release a ruling as early as Thursday on a religious rights and labor case involving Gerald Groff, a former mail carrier from Providence Township.

After Groff refused to work on Sundays, saying it was against his religion, he sued the U.S. Postal Service.

The ruling has the potential to give more power to religious employees in workplaces across the country. But some experts say a ruling in Groff’s favor could pose problems for other workers.

After working at the Quarryville post office as a part-time carrier for around five years, Groff asked that he be exempt from working on Sundays when the Postal Service began delivering Amazon packages on weekends in 2015.

Quarryville’s postmaster initially worked to accommodate Groff, but that arrangement fell through. In 2017, Groff requested a transfer to the Holtwood post office, which at the time wasn’t required to deliver Amazon packages. That soon changed. Groff missed 24 Sunday shifts before resigning his position, saying he feared he was about to be fired.

Groff's case against the United States Postal Service was at first denied by a district court in 2021, later losing in the Court of Appeals in 2022.

ADDTIONAL COVERAGE: A timeline of Gerald Groff's case

A ruling for Groff could drastically reshape workplaces by giving religious workers more power to seek accommodations. Legal experts warn it also could cause unfair power imbalances among employees.

Scholars and advocates say a court ruling expanding the rights of religious workers could force a greater portion of the national workforce to defer to conservative Christian stances on issues including birth control, marriage and abortion. They say the ruling could lead to workplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, who have been targeted by the same law firms that represent Groff.

In Groff v. DeJoy, Gerald Groff’s legal team, led by attorney Aaron Streett.

Also on Groff's legal team is Randall Wenger, a Harrisburg-based attorney who helped bring another case that boosted employers’ ability to cite religion in rejecting government regulatory mandates. That case, Burwell v. Conestoga Wood Specialties, pitted the Obama administration against the East Earl-based cabinet maker that employed about 1,000 people.

The Mennonite Hahn family that runs Conestoga didn’t want birth control covered as part of its employees’ health care plans. With Wenger’s help, the Hahn family won.

The court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has shown interest in religious liberty issues in a series of rulings issued in recent years. But over nearly two hours of sharp questioning from liberal and conservative justices alike on April 18, it appeared a ruling in Groff’s favor is far from a foregone conclusion.