Birthday cards flooded Moravian Manor this week in a countywide effort to help celebrate Charles Heitshu, who turned 100 years old Saturday.

His birthday celebration also entailed a commendation from state Rep. Steven Mentzer and a drive-by "parade" by the Lititz VFW.

As his birthday approached, Heitshu's family wanted to figure out a special way to help him ring in the occasion.

Gary Stauffer, one of Heitshu's three stepchildren, posted on Nextdoor and other members of the family posted on Facebook to ask for Lancaster residents — or anyone viewing the post — to send a birthday card to Heitshu.

As of Saturday afternoon, Heitshu had nearly 100 birthday cards, and when he and his nurse were getting ready to head back inside Moravian Manor after the parade and commendation, she was notified that more had just arrived.

"I was amazed," Stauffer said. "I can't thank these people (who sent the cards) enough, since this is about the only thing we could do for him. It's incredible."

Heitshu said the birthday felt "no different" than any other.

Heitshu, known as "Sneezy" to his friends, was born in Lancaster city in 1920 and has lived at Moravian Manor for the past 20-plus years.

He spent 40 years working for Bell Pennsylvanian (now Verizon) after serving overseas in World War II.

He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1943 to 1946 in Japan, the Philippines and the European theatre of the war.

Of the many stories Heitshu has told to Stauffer, he said the one that stands out the most is Heitshu's pet monkey, Tojo, which he somehow took with him in his travels.

Heitshu fought in the Battle of the Bulge, a 40-day battle that then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called "the greatest American battle of the war."

Born and raised in Lancaster County, Heitshu has three step-children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Along with the basket of cards, balloons, commendation and drive-by parade of vehicles, Heitshu finished his birthday celebration with some chocolate cake.

"I am just very surprised and very pleased," Stauffer said of the community's efforts. "Lancaster County is so giving."