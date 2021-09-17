Fifteen high school games involving 23 of 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are on tap in Week Four of the 2021 season. Fourteen of those will take place Friday, with the 15th played Saturday. The lone team not playing is Cedar Crest, as the Falcons are in quarantine, dealing with COVID-19 issues.

The scoreboard below will be updated with live scores as the games take place throughout Friday night. And you can check back at the end of the night to read game stories for most of the contests. Among that coverage, LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Jeff Reinhart will be covering Manheim Central at Perkiomen Valley, Mike Gross will be covering Donegal at Annville-Cleona, and John Walk will be covering Lancaster Catholic at Columbia.

Lancaster Catholic (2-1) at Columbia (2-1)

Solanco (2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1)

Donegal (2-1) at Annville-Cleona (1-1)

Ephrata (2-1) at Elco (1-1)

Penn Manor (2-1) at Warwick (2-1)

Cocalico (1-2) at Garden Spot (0-3)

Octorara (3-0) at Phoenixville (0-2)

Northern Lebanon (2-1) at Lebanon (0-3)

Manheim Central (3-0) at Perkiomen Valley (2-1)

Conestoga Valley (1-2) at Daniel Boone (1-2)

McCaskey (2-1) at Elizabethtown (1-2)

Exeter at Hempfield (1-2)

Manheim Township (1-2) at Spring-Ford (2-1)

Martin Luther King (0-1) at Wilson (1-2)

Saturday:

Jenkintown (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-2)