Patients at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development will have more therapists and shorter wait times in early 2024 when the nonprofit opens a 14,700-square-foot addition as part of a $10 million expansion and renovation project.

Schreiber broke ground Thursday on a 3-acre lot along Good Drive next to its main building at 625 Community Way in East Hempfield Township where the addition will add space for therapy services to children with physical, learning, or behavioral disabilities.

The main features of the project are the $8.3 million three-story addition along with a new $1.2 million HVAC system. General contractor Benchmark Construction of West Earl Township will begin construction in the next two weeks and is expected to take about 16 months to complete the project. Manheim Township-based RLPS Architects designed the new building.

“The demand for our services continues to grow, and we’re running out of space,” said James DeBord, Schreiber’s president and CEO.

On Thursday, DeBord said $6.4 million of the project’s $10 million cost has been raised since April through private donations and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The $620,000 in ARPA funds awarded to Schreiber in September will go toward the cost of the HVAC system that is designed to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The system is scheduled to be installed in spring 2023.

“Schreiber’s enhanced high-tech HVAC system will help to protect the lives and health of more than 4,000 children and their families every year for the next 20 to 25 years,” DeBord wrote in the organization’s application for ARPA funds submitted to the county May 19. “It will reduce their odds of catching a severe respiratory illness during therapy, which for them would most likely result in a hospital stay and the accompanying increased stress on their parents.”

More space, therapists; less waiting

Schreiber’s existing building opened in 1981 with 15 therapists providing treatment to about 1,000 children per year. The nonprofit currently has 59 therapists who treat more than 4,000 children annually for disabilities ranging from speech delays to Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and injuries suffered in accidents or from child abuse.

The expansion will add 20 rooms, including eight for physical therapy and six for behavioral health treatment. It also will include a physical therapy gym, a multitherapy suite and an outdoor therapy garden.

After DeBord became the nonprofit’s president in 2012, he set about hiring staff and opening new treatment areas to reduce wait times for initial evaluations. On Thursday he said wait times since 2012 have been reduced from about two years for most services to five to six months, a trend DeBord said he hopes continues with the opening of the new addition.

The lack of space at the current building led the organization to lease a neighboring building to house administrative staff and behavioral services at $120,000 per year. The lease expires in summer 2023, DeBord said, adding he hoped to come to an agreement to continue to use the space until the nonprofit’s new addition is completed in 2024.

Schreiber plans to add 12 therapists, including five specializing in behavioral health. They will treat conditions such as eating disorders, depression, attention deficit disorder, and disruptive conduct, according to the organization.

The expansion project will give Schreiber space to bring all its staff and services under one roof, allowing it to improve the family and patient experience as well as staff efficiency and productivity.

Public fundraising campaign

With the $6.4 million in contributions toward the $10 million project in hand and knowing past levels of general community support, DeBord said Schreiber’s directors were confident they could begin construction without any long-term borrowing.

“We want all the dollars to go into services for the children,” DeBord said.

Schreiber will conduct a public fundraising campaign over the next 18 months asking new and long-term donors to contribute to the expansion project, campaign chair James Bankert said. He said the nonprofit hopes donations will surpass the $10 million cost of the expansion project so an endowment can be created to offset daily operating expenses in years when annual fundraising events such as its Rubber Duckie Race are affected by bad weather.

The popular Rubber Duckie Race raises more than $100,000. When the event was canceled in 2018 due to bad weather, DeBord said Schreiber potentially lost $20,000 in day-of donations.

DeBord said Schreiber has an annual operating budget of $5.7 million.

Local and county officials at Thursday’s groundbreaking event included Republican Lancaster County commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, Democratic county commissioner John Trescot, Republican state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, and Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla.

“We are pleased to make ARPA funds available to Schreiber,” D’Agostino said. “It’s an investment in the long-term needs of Lancaster County residents.”

Evelyn Morales also attended the event, along with four of her five children.

“Schreiber has meant the world to my family,” Morales said. “Four out of five of my children have had speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioral therapy there. They are doing well in school and are able to take part in activities because of the therapy they received at Schreiber.”

Founded in 1936 in response to the polio epidemic, Schreiber originally was led by Edna Schreiber, who lent her name to what was originally called the Society for Crippled Children and Adults. It changed its name to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in 2018. Including Lancaster, Schreiber serves children in Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon, and York counties.