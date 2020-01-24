A new initiative will help ensure that teachers in Lancaster County are notified if police encounter a student at a traumatic scene such as a DUI stop, arrest, or crash.
Too often, officials say, children return to school after experiencing family trauma, and teachers have no idea why they might be behaving differently than usual.
Through the new program, adults who regularly interact with the student at school — as well as bus drivers — will be told to keep an eye out and "handle with care." The information will help them to respond appropriately if, say, a student whose sleep was interrupted by a raid nods off, according to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckard.
The program, called Handle With Care, will also alert mental health partners so they can provide appropriate interventions.
School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said that in the past informal notice of traumatic situations has been helpful, “so the very next morning we can be there for that child.”
“I think it’s a great idea to have an official protocol so that no child who experiences trauma or their family slips through the cracks,” she said.
Federal grant
Handle With Care is one of two offerings that will fall under Joining Forces for Children, a new initiative launched by a $687,481 federal grant.
The child-focused efforts will be an extension of the existing Joining Forces, a countywide coalition started in 2017 to prevent opioid overdose deaths.
“Children whose parents or caregivers have substance use disorders are more likely to be victims of abuse, neglect, and other trauma,” said Alice Yoder, LG Health executive director of community health.
“It is important that the community helps to provide coordinated and comprehensive services to support the healing process.”
Family advocate position
Joining Forces for Children is also creating a family advocate position to navigate resources and services for child victims and their caregivers.
Community partners will make referrals to the family advocate, Eckard said, in situations such as ones in which children were:
— Living in a home where substances are manufactured or distributed.
— Abused or neglected because of caregiver substance use.
— Present when a caregiver drove under the influence.
— Present for an arrest on charges of possessing or distributing a substance.
Crystal Natan, executive director of Lancaster County Children and Youth, said many entities are working to help children and families affected by opioid use, and the kind of coordinating that Joining Forces enables is essential.
She also called Handle With Care “a great approach to really helping kids not slip through the cracks.”