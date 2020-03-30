Aryana Arocho, an eighth-grader at Centerville Middle School, woke up early Monday, picked up her school-issued iPad and prepared herself for the first day of online learning in Hempfield School District.

But there was a problem: Schoology, a virtual learning environment where online courses take place, wasn’t working.

“She got a little frustrated,” Evelyn Arocho Ortiz, Aryana’s mother, told LNP | LancasterOnline Monday.

The issues didn’t last very long – about 20 minutes, Arocho Ortiz said – but it symbolized an at times rocky beginning to remote learning in Lancaster County as Schoology reported technical issues throughout the day.

Schoology did not return a request for comment Monday but, in a tweet, said “some customers using Schoology have been experiencing performance issues for a short time today due to increased usage.” Schoology’s parent company, PowerSchool, is based in California.

Schools across the state are beginning to use Schoology and similar services to conduct online learning as school buildings remain closed indefinitely. Globally, Schoology serves more than 60,000 schools.

At least six Lancaster County school districts – Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Ephrata Area, Hempfield and Pequea Valley – started Monday using Schoology in some capacity. Others, such as Cocalico, Manheim Central, Manheim Township and School District of Lancaster, start either later this week or next week using Schoology.

Several schools acknowledged the technical issues Monday.

Conestoga Valley cited “performance issues” on its website.

Elizabethtown Area shared a statement online in response to parent concerns, saying the district anticipates there may be “ongoing issues as more and more districts turn to online instruction.”

An Ephrata Area spokesperson said Schoology was “a little slow off and on and did crash for a period of time.”

A Hempfield spokesperson asked families to have patience as schools across the state are dealing with the same issues.

Manheim Central Superintendent Peter J. Aiken said he’s optimistic things will work out once the district begins online enrichment on Wednesday. He jokingly said his daughter, a seventh-grader at Centerville Middle School in Hempfield, had a panic attack because Schoology was down for two hours.

“We’ll be up and running on Wednesday,” he said. “We’re ready to go.”

