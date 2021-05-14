Pennsylvania schools may allow fully vaccinated students to attend in-person classes without wearing a mask, though it’s not recommended, state health and education officials told school leaders Friday evening.

The news comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control released updated guidance allowing vaccinated individuals to ditch the mask in many settings, including indoors.

Questions immediately arose regarding whether the new mask guidance applies to schools.

That answer, as it turns out in Pennsylvania, is yes.

In a letter emailed to school leaders Friday evening, acting secretary for the state Department of Health Alison Beam and acting secretary of the state Department of Education Noe Ortega said they recognize “that many school entities may wish to revise current mitigation strategies to reflect the increased flexibility afforded to fully vaccinated individuals per the updated CDC guidance” and that “such revisions are within the discretion and authority of school entities.”

“Notably,” they continued, “school entities that choose to forego requiring face coverings for fully vaccinated individuals would not be violating the Secretary of Health’s universal face covering order or the associated attestation process.”

However, because most students in Pennsylvania are not vaccinated, and because only a few weeks remain in the school year, it is recommended that school entities continue to follow their current mitigation strategies, including a mask requirement for all students, the letter states.

Adolescents as young as 12 years old may get inoculated using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine only became available to Pennsylvania residents 16 and 17 years old on April 19, and a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they receive their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine was not approved for children 12 to 15 years old until Wednesday.

Teachers and staff were not explicitly mentioned in the email sent to school leaders; however, it appears the message applies to those adults, as well, by using the term “fully vaccinated individuals.”

“Any change at this point with just days remaining will take time away from our core mission which is educating our students,” Penn Manor School District Superintendent Mike Leichliter said Friday night. “I trust that our community will let us focus on our core mission, which is education and ensuring students successfully complete the school year to the best of our ability.”

The announcement is one of a flurry of COVID-19-related updates schools have monitored in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf announced all COVID-19 mitigation measures, except the mask mandate, are expiring on May 31, Memorial Day. That means the state’s attestation process, which requires schools in counties with substantial community transmission to implement and enforce the state’s mask order and its recommendations for schools following the identification of COVID-19 cases, will expire with it.

Lancaster County has been under the substantial category, meaning it has either 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents or a 10% or more positivity rate in the last seven days, since October 2020.

With the attestation process going away, schools have more leeway when it comes to closing schools due to COVID-19 exposure and hosting end-of-year events like graduation ceremonies.