Five elementary schools in low-income communities in Lancaster County have been awarded nearly $120,000 to provide students with fruits and vegetables.
The Wolf administration this week announced $5.5 million in grants, awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, to more than 220 elementary schools statewide.
The program — first implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 before spreading to all 50 states four years later, according to a press release — is intended to provide healthy foods and promote healthier choices to students, particularly those from low-income areas.
“These grants are another way to help address food security in our schools while also providing an opportunity to teach students how to make smart and nutritious choices,” state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said.
Lancaster County schools to receive grants this year include Park Elementary School in Columbia Borough as well as Fulton, Ross, Wharton and Wickersham elementary schools in Lancaster.
Columbia and Lancaster have the two highest percentages of economically disadvantaged students in the county — 64% and 90%, respectively. Both districts provide all students free meals during the school year.
Recipients must spend a majority of their grant on purchasing fruits and vegetables, develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce costs and provide nutrition education to students, a press release stated.