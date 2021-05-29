A Lebanon County school van driver was killed after being struck by another there on Thursday, according to a report by the Lebanon Daily News.

Larry Schauer, 72, of Lebanon, was traveling south along Route 501 near Michters Road in Heidelberg Township when an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Myerstown man crossed into oncoming traffic and struck him at around 4 p.m., the Lebanon Daily News said.

Schauer was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office told the Lebanon Daily News that Schauer died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Myerstown driver was also transported to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the report.

Schauer was driving with three children in the van, ages 7, 10 and 11, the Lebanon Daily News said. All three children sustained minor injuries, with the 7- and 10-year-olds being transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.