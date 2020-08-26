Lancaster County students at five districts returned to school Tuesday for the first time since being sent home in April to finish the 2019-20 school year remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Manheim Township High School, officials said vehicle traffic was a little more dense in the morning due to an increase in the number of parents dropping off their students.

But, according to district spokeswoman Marcie Brody, “it felt like any other morning.”

After school, parent Michelle Eisenhart was first in line at the high school, where she was waiting to pick up her 15 year-old-daughter Macy.

“I wasn’t quite comfortable with the bus completely,” Eisenhart said.

At Donegal School District, about 65% of in-person learners were rostered for buses this year compared to a typical roster of about 90% of students, according to superintendent Michael Lausch.

In addition to increased distancing onboard due to less riders, fewer students means slightly later-than-normal bus pickup times for students in the morning.

“It did get backed up, which is typical early in the year, but overall went smoothly,” Lausch said of the first day Tuesday.

For months, school districts grappled with the matter of transportation, largely seen as a moving target for much of the summer.

Cocalico School District superintendent Ella Musser said a June survey showed 30% of parents intended to enroll their children in online-only instruction. That number dropped to 14% in a second survey in July.

“We had to get (a) staggered (schedule) to get class sizes low,” Musser said, and in turn, lower (and distanced) bus ridership.

The June survey showed 65% of parents were willing to provide transportation for their children, according to Musser. That number was about 50% in the July survey.

And preferences keep shifting.

Musser said some parents are only able to drive their children on some days, and that’s fine — students will still have a bus assigned to use when they need it, she said.

In addition, students who have already committed to online classes but are having trouble at home may move to a transitional computer lab in a school building.

Overall, Musser said she is optimistic for the year ahead, and especially glad to have students back in the classroom.

“Sure we have the spacing. Sure we have the masks,” she said. “But it felt normal. These buildings were made for kids.”

Hempfield and Pequea Valley also had their first days Tuesday. Lampeter-Strasburg’s first day is today.