The Seesaw school communication software program has turned on its messaging service once more following a hacking incident Wednesday that led to an “inappropriate image” being sent to schools across the country, including schools in at least six Lancaster County districts.

In an update posted to its website Thursday, Seesaw said it was subjected to a coordinated “credential stuffing” attack - an attack in which a collection of stolen login credentials from one service are used to break into accounts on another. Though the platform itself was not compromised, Seesaw said individual user accounts were compromised.

Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Ephrata Area, Elanco, Lampeter-Strasburg and Lancaster school districts use the system and notified families of the incident Wednesday. Lancaster and Ephrata Area reported that the image had been sent to at least one staff member Wednesday.

The image shared on the platform, which was automatically displayed in the chat area of the application, was an infamous meme photo of a man engaged in an explicit act, according to a report by NBC news. Seesaw has since removed the link to the image and made it inaccessible on devices. To ensure no one has access to the message, the platform recommends everyone refresh their web browsers and mobile apps as well as update to the latest version of the app.

There is no evidence to suggest the attacker performed additional actions or accessed Seesaw data beyond logging in and sending messages to compromised accounts, according to the platform’s website.

Seesaw is used by over 10 million teachers, students and family members every month across more than 75% of schools in the U.S., according to its website. The platform is largely utilized for elementary-level education. Seesaw is an interactive platform that allows students, teachers and families to communicate and assign or complete lessons.