School reopening plans: Here's (nearly) everything you need to know about your child's school district

Buses
Buses for Hempfield School District are line up at Student Transportation of America 3871 Harrisburg Pike in West Hempfield Township Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

In-person. Hybrid. Virtual.

You’ve heard those words over and over the past couple months, as school administrators, board members and teachers debate how, and when, to reopen this fall.

Now, they’re finally being put into action. On Tuesday, the first batch of Lancaster County school districts begin their 2020-21 school year, each with its own, unique instructional plan.

There are a few consistencies, however, such as universal mask-wearing, which is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the goal of social distancing of 3 to 6 feet, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.

Guidance from the state says schools in Lancaster County, which has "moderate" COVID-19 transmission rates, should reopen fully virtual or using a hybrid model that decreases the number of students in a school and enables social distancing. It does not recommend reopening fully in-person.

Here’s how each county public school district plans to reopen.

(Keep in mind, the options listed under each school district may no longer be available, as the deadline for applications may have passed. For more details, visit each school district’s website.)

Cocalico high school

Cocalico High School.

Cocalico

Start date: Tuesday.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person and hybrid.

Details: Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are in-person full-time. Grades six through 12 will learn in-person two days and the rest of the week online, with the exception of some students requiring special education services.

Other options: Cocalico Connections, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Columbia School 8.jpg
Students head back to school as Columbia Borough School District kicks off the 2018-19 school year on Monday, August 20, 2018.

Columbia Borough

Start date: Aug. 31.

Primary instructional model: Hybrid.

Details: Students will attend in-person two days with the remainder of the week online.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; Columbia Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

CV
Conestoga Valley School District.

Conestoga Valley

Start date: Aug. 31 (elementary), Sept. 1 (secondary).

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Details: The first week consists of a staggered schedule for middle and high school students. Check the school district’s website for details.

Other options: Real-time virtual program (middle and high school only); blend of real-time virtual and in-person (high school only); Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program; blend of Conestoga Virtual Academy and in-person (high school only).

Donegal School District stock photo
Donegal School District.

Donegal

Start date: Tuesday.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; Donegal Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program; blend of in-person and online.

High school clock

One of the four clock faces can be seen on the exterior of Garden Spot High School.

Eastern Lancaster County

Start date: Aug. 31.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; ElancOnline Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Elizabethtown Area School District
Elizabethtown Area

Start date: Aug. 31 (Sept. 8 for kindergarten).

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Details: The first week of school for students in grades one through 12 in the full-time, in-person and EASD Online options will consist of only two half-days.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Ephrata High School

Ephrata High School

Ephrata Area

Start date: Aug. 31

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Details: Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend in-person five days a week. Grades seven through 12 will attend in-person four days a week with independent, remote work assigned on Wednesdays, with the exception of some students requiring special education services.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; blend of real-time, virtual and in-person; Ephrata Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Hempfield School District administration building
Hempfield

Start date: Tuesday.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; HAVEN, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

LS Graduation 2019-42.jpg
Lampeter-Strasburg School District held their 66th annual Commencement in Lampeter Friday evening May 31, 2019.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Start date: Wednesday.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person and hybrid.

Details: Students in grades nine through 12 will attend in-person two days a week and online the rest of the week. Kindergarten through eighth grade will attend in-person every weekday.

Other options: Full-time virtual program.

School District of Lancaster School Board Meeting
The board listens as senior Stephen Schousen, who runs cross country, gives his speech, as parents and student athletes make a plea to the board to play fall sports, during the School District of Lancaster School Board meeting at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster Tuesday August 18, 2020.

Lancaster

Start date: Aug. 31

Primary instructional model: Full-time virtual.

Details: In-person classes may be available starting Sept. 21 for vulnerable students, such as new readers, those requiring special education services, English learners and others who need hands-on training from career technology classes to complete their programs.

Other options: Cyber Pathways Academy, a full-time virtual program not taught by district teachers.

Manheim Central School District administration building
File photo of Manheim Central School District administration building on White Oak Road. 

Manheim Central

Start date: Aug. 31.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person and hybrid.

Details: Students in grades seven through 12 will attend in-person four days a week with asynchronous, online learning on Wednesdays. Kindergarten through sixth grade will attend five days.

Other options: Manheim Central Online Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program; blend of synchronous and asynchronous online learning (grades seven through 12); blend of in-person learning two days a week and asynchronous online learning the rest of the week (kindergarten through sixth grade).

MTHS Graduation 060520-20.jpg
Seniors stand at the ready to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas at the Manheim Township High School drive-up diploma pickup for graduating seniors Saturday June 6, 2020.

Manheim Township

Start date: Tuesday.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person and hybrid.

Details: Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend in-person five days a week. Grades seven through 12 will attend in-person two days a week with the rest of the week online. Students in the latter group are expected to shift to full-time in-person instruction by Sept. 14. Both groups will dismiss early for the first week.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; Manheim Township Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

OAHS Grad 060719-24.jpg
Seniors received their diplomas Friday evening at the Octorara Area High School 63rd commencement. June 7, 2019.

Octorara Area

Start date: Sept. 8.

Primary Instructional model: Full-time virtual.

Other options: Octorara Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Penn Manor School District stock photo

Penn Manor

Start date: Aug. 31.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person and hybrid.

Details: Students in kindergarten through second grade, certain special education classes and students attending the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center will attend in-person full-time. Grades three through 12 will attend in-person two days a week and online the rest of the week.

Other options: Penn Manor Virtual School, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Pequea Valley HS Semi-Virtual Commencement
Administrators perform a virtual commencement in the front yard of senior Seth Karg, in Narvon Tuesday May 26, 2020.

Pequea Valley

Start date: Tuesday.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Details: School times are now as follows: 9:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Monday through Friday (kindergarten through sixth grade); 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesday (grades seven through 12).

Other options: Full-time virtual program.

Solanco School District building

Solanco School District offices are located at 121 S. Hess St., Quarryville.

Solanco

Start date: Aug. 31.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person and hybrid.

Details: Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend in-person every weekday. Grades six through 12 will attend in-person two days a week and online the rest of the week.

Other options: Real-time virtual program; Solanco Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

Warwick School Board Meeting
Board President Michael Landis, second from right, addresses the crowd during a Warwick School District board meeting in June 2019.

Warwick

Start date: Sept. 1.

Primary instructional model: Full-time in-person.

Other options: Warwick Virtual Academy, a full-time, asynchronous, virtual program.

