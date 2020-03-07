Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Keep sick children at home.

These are some of the reminders Lancaster County school districts are sharing with families as the coronavirus, specifically COVID-19, spreads across the globe, including in Pennsylvania.

With two cases now presumed statewide — in Delaware and Wayne counties — schools are trying to ensure families that they’re taking the disease seriously and they have precautions in place if there’s an outbreak close to home.

Schools say they’re closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19, keeping up to date with the latest guidelines from the state Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, while prioritizing cleaning and sanitizing in their buildings.

But preventing an outbreak, they say, is a team effort.

“It is important right now that we work together to remain focused on what we can control,” Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said this week in a letter to parents. “We will remain vigilant in monitoring the status of all illnesses that could present a threat to our staff and students.”

Good hygiene and other commonsense measures, such as keeping children at home until they’re fever-free for 24 hours without medication, are perhaps the most important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, school officials say.

The CDC’s guidance for schools prioritizes these preventive measures. It also suggests schools communicate regularly with families, perform routine cleaning, monitor and plan for absenteeism and establish procedures to ensure the continuity of education for students with prolonged absences.

Pennsylvania’s health and education departments shared similar tips.

Most local school districts have provided COVID-19 updates either by mail or online based on these guidelines.

For some, part of the message was not to panic.

“Naturally, it is normal to be concerned when news agencies report on trending health-related events and new types of illnesses reported can be scary,” Joni Lefever, Manheim Township’s director of pupil services and health services departments, said in a letter last week. “The Manheim Township School District has established and approved protocols when addressing a potentially contagious illness.”

“It may be helpful to understand, currently, the threat of becoming sick with Coronavirus is very low,” School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said Monday in a letter to families.

In an updated letter Friday, Rau acknowledged the five schools that closed in Central Bucks School District due to COVID-19. Shutting down schools wouldn’t be out of the question in Lancaster, she said.

“Our options include closures of one or more schools or our entire district,” she said. “However, it is important that our response be proportional to the threat.”

In the end, what’s crucial is student health and safety, school officials say.

“Student safety and well-being are of critical important to us,” Solanco Superintendent Brian Bliss said.