Get your photos ready!
The 2022-23 school season has started for some Lancaster County districts.
Whether your child is heading back to the classroom first the first time, attending college or a vocational school, we want to see your photos of your kiddo's first day back to school.
Here's when the first day of school is at public, private and post-secondary schools in Lancaster County
Submit your photos to our gallery below, whether it's your child getting ready to board the school bus or settling in at his or her digital workstation at home.